Bangalore Suburban Railway to be safe, eco-friendly & comfortable! Project to be completed by 2026; details

Soon, Bangalore Suburban Railway Project to make commuting easy and convenient! Recently, the progress of the project was reviewed by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He said to incorporate the city’s growing needs, the Bangalore Suburban Railway Project should be planned in a futuristic manner. The suburban rail project should be based on the Modi government’s ‘Make In India’ policy and give a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Goyal said. In the month of October 2020, the Modi government had approved the Railway Ministry’s proposal for the construction of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project Project (BSRP).

According to the Railway Ministry, the Bangalore Suburban Railway Project envisages the construction of four corridors with a total route length of 148.17 kilometres. The Bangalore Suburban Railway Project will be implemented by KRIDE, a Joint Venture firm set up by the Railway Ministry with the state government of Karnataka as an SPV. The Bangalore Suburban Railway Project is proposed to be completed in a period of six years at an estimated cost of Rs 15,767 crores.

The project aims to provide a safe, comfortable and accessible mode of public transport. It is being said that the project will ease traffic congestion, provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters as well as enhance rural-urban connectivity. Besides, it will provide an efficient, economic and environment-friendly transit alternative to the Garden City of Bengaluru. The suburban rail will alleviate the city’s massive transport problem and link all parts of the city in a seamless fashion, the Railway Ministry said. By providing rapid connectivity to IT Hubs, Bengaluru Airport and the Commercial centres, the rail-based network will boost productivity and growth by reducing travel time.

The suburban rail project will integrate multiple transport modes like the Metro, Railways and bus transport by building interchange hubs. With this project, there will be reduction in fuel consumption, reduction in capex on road infrastructure, reduction in pollution and accident, Enhanced Transit Oriented Development, increase in value of land bank in the corridor as well as generate additional revenue, job creation, etc. The Bangalore Suburban Railway Project is expected to be completed by the year 2026.