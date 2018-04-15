​​ ​
  4. Bangalore-Chennai train corridor upgrade: Why Indian Railways is seeking China’s help

Bangalore-Chennai train corridor upgrade: Why Indian Railways is seeking China’s help

Bangalore-Chennai train corridor upgrade: India has sought China's assistance to speed up Bangalore-Chennai railway corridor besides redevelopment of Agra and Jhansi railway stations.

By: | Bengaluru | Updated: April 15, 2018 6:10 PM
indian railways, china, india sought China's assistance, ,Bangalore-Chennai railway corridor India has sought China’s assistance to speed up Bangalore-Chennai railway corridor (Source: IE)

Bangalore-Chennai train corridor upgrade: India has sought China’s assistance to speed up Bangalore-Chennai railway corridor besides redevelopment of Agra and Jhansi railway stations, a senior Indian official said today. The proposal was made at the Strategic Economic Dialogue (SED) held here between the two countries.

“We offered them speeding up of Bangalore-Chennai railway corridor,” NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said today. The SED was held between delegations headed by Kumar and He Lifeng, the chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The proposal was made for increasing the speed of the corridor to 150 kmph. India previously made a proposal to China for the redevelopment of Agra and Jhansi railway station. It has been reemphasised at yesterday’s talks, officials said. The Chinese side will respond after considering the proposals, they said. Kumar said it was pointed out to the Chinese side that the railway station development plan is a big one involving about 600 of them. They can bid for any of them, he said.

However, there was no discussion in the just concluded SED about the collaboration to build high-speed trains by China in India, he said. China has been expressing interest to take up high-speed train corridors in India and began conducting a feasibility study for New Delhi and Chennai high speed train corridor.

The first high-speed train corridor in India between Mumbai and Ahmedabad has been bagged by Japan. China has the world’s longest high-speed rail network, with 22,000 kms within the country linking various top cities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. hacker world
    Apr 16, 2018 at 8:57 pm
    GOOD CARD WITH COOL CASH...Get THE 2018 BLANK ATM Programmed Card and cash money directly in any ATM Machine around you. There is no risk of being caught, because the card has been programmed in such a way that it´s not traceable, it also has a technique that makes it impossible for the CCTV to detect you and you can withdraw a total sum of $5,000.00 USD daily,Although these cards are illegal, its safe to use and has helped lots of people with money problems all over the world try and get yours today from (MR RICHARD),ATM cards can be used for cash withdrawal or payment via P.O.S Now email the hacker on atmcardhackersworld@
    Reply

    Go to Top