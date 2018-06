Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi weekly Humsafar Express: 5 things to know about all-AC 3-tier train

The Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express train made its inaugural run on June 2, 2018.

Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express train service: A new weekly train service – Humsafar Express train has recently been flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The train will run between Mumbai’s Bandra Terminus and Bhagat Ki Kothi (near Jodhpur in Rajasthan). The Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express train made its inaugural run on June 2, 2018. The train, which was shown the green flag by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was launched from Bhagat Ki Kothi station railway station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The weekly express train comes under the Western Division of Indian Railways. Here are 5 interesting facts about the Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express that you should know:

1) Train number 19043 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express train will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 9:40 pm to reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 2:45 pm, the next day. Similarly, while travelling from Bhagat Ki Kothi in Rajasthan to Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, train number 19044 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Bandra Terminus Weekly Humsafar Express train will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Friday at 4:00 pm to reach Bandra Terminus at 9:20 am, the next day.

2) The Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express train will start its regular operations on June 7, 2018, from Bandra Terminus and on June 8, 2018, from Bhagat Ki Kothi.

3) The Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express train has been provided with many modern features such as mobile charging points, CCTV cameras as well as bio-toilets.

4) The train, which has 3 tier AC coaches and pantry car will halt at Borivali station, Vapi station, Surat station, Vadodara station, Ahmedabad station, Palanpurstation, Abu Road station and Pali Marwar station on its way.

5) From June 4, 2018, the booking for train number 19043 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Weekly Humsafar Express train service will be opened for passengers. The booking facility is available at all Passenger Reservation Centres as well as IRCTC website.