Back on track! Indian Railways’ CLW rolls out first locomotive number WAG9H 32810 of 2020-21 amid lockdown

CLW rolled out the first locomotive of the financial year 2020-21, within only three days of resumption of work.
Indian Railways resumes locomotives production! Amid nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Indian Railways’ Chittaranjan Locomotive Works rolls out the first locomotive number WAG9H 32810 of the financial year 2020-21! The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) workshop re-opened with limited staff on 11 May 2020, after a gap of 49 days due to the lockdown imposed across the country because of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to details shared by the locomotive manufacturing factory, CLW rolled out the first locomotive of the financial year 2020-21, within only three days of resumption of work.
In the financial year 2019-20, CLW manufactured a total of 431 locomotives. With this new record, the locomotive manufacturing factory surpassed its own previous world record of production of as many as 402 locomotives in the financial year 2018-19.
- Indian Railways to the rescue! Over 1 million passengers transported by Shramik Special trains; details
- Indian Railways earns Rs 45 crore as over 2 lakh passengers book tickets for special trains for next 7 days
- World-class New Delhi railway station: Online pre-bid meeting held; Tata Consulting, Louis Berger attend
A few months ago, it was reported that over the last six years, there has been a growth of 75 per cent in the locomotive production by CLW. Thus, the locomotive manufacturing factory registered a growth of locomotive production from 250 locos in the financial year 2014-15 to 431 locos in the financial year 2019-20. CLW, with improved supply chain management, has been able to witness this achievement in the financial year 2019-20 by rolling out an average of 40 locos since July 2019, consistently.
Recently, the CLW-built 9000 HP freight locomotive WAG 9HH and the freight locomotive had cleared the trial runs successfully. The locomotive’s trial run was conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) over the Northern Railway zone network. The locomotive was tested at a speed of 100 km per hour during the trial run. The loco has been provided with many modern and advanced features. According to the national transporter, the new addition will make transportation of goods as well as train journeys more convenient.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.