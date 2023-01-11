Ayodhya Railway Station getting a facelift! See pictures of ongoing redevelopment

The redevelopment work of major railway stations across the country are in full swing. The Ministry of Railways is transforming the railway stations with the latest amenities. The modernisation of railway stations will help in the economic growth with the creation of new jobs. Last month, the Prime Minister linked reforms and development of Indian Railways with the development of the nation.

In this context, the redevelopment work of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya railway station is in full swing. The Ayodhya railway station holds a special place on the nation’s rail map due to its significance. Indian Railways is operating many trains to fulfill the needs and responsibilities in movement of passengers from across the country. The city is the holy land of faith, devotion and Lord Ram’s birthplace.

In view of its importance for present and future, the railway is redeveloping the Ayodhya railway station with world class infrastructural facilities. The railway station will have various desired facilities, passengers amenities, cleanliness etc.

The station building is being constructed by the RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited), an enterprise of Railways. The Ayodhya railway station redevelopment work is being conducted in two phases – Phase 1 and Phase II. In Phase I, the development activities will be carried on the platform number – 1,2,3, current circulating area and holding area.

In Phase II, the new station building along with the construction of other facilities – waiting room expansion, 3 restrooms with air-conditioned facilities etc. The redevelopment project also includes the construction of a foot over bridge, food plaza, shops, VIP lounge, auditorium and special guest house.

The redevelopment work is also underway in Uttar Pradesh’s Gomtinagar, Lucknow (Charbagh); Gujarat’s Udhna, Somnath and New Bhuj; West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, Karnataka’s Yesvantpur, Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati, Nellore, Visakhapatnam; Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, Rameswaram, Chennai Egmore, Katpadi etc.