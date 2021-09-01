Automatic Coach Washing Plants: How Indian Railways is cleaning trains using less water, time and manpower

The ACWP helps in reducing water, time as well as man power to complete an entire train's washing process effectively.

Automatic Coach Washing Plants: Indian Railways takes eco-friendly step to reduce time, water and man power to complete the washing process of trains! The Western Railway zone has said that it has always encouraged greener and eco-friendly technology in various ways, be its efforts through Indian Railways’ Push and Pull project or through installation of solar panels in order to save energy and conserve the environment. In continuation to these eco-friendly efforts, two Automatic Coach Washing Plants (ACWPs) have been commissioned by the Western zonal railway recently at Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot and Gandhidham Coaching Depot.

The ACWP helps in reducing water, time as well as man power to complete an entire train’s washing process effectively. According to a statement issued by Western Railways, due to these plants’ automation and efficiency, it is expected that the move will lead to savings of an estimated amount of Rs 50 lakhs per year in external washing cost for the coaching depots.

According to Western Railways, the Automatic Coach Washing Plants at Gandhidham Coaching Depot and Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot have automatic tracking of train movement as well as washing speed of 5 to 8 km per hour. The ACWP requires a maximum of 60 litres of fresh water per coach, which is 80 per cent less as compared to manual washing of coaches. The plant’s intake of fresh water is only 20 per cent, besides 80 per cent of water utilized for train washing is recycled in each washing cycle, the zonal railways further stated.

The newly commissioned Automatic Coach Washing Plants are extremely efficient in utilization of water and time since the end-to-end cycle time for washing a train of 24 coaches is just merely 10 minutes. The Automatic Coach Washing Plant commissioned at coaching depots is an eco-friendly and cost-effective option and also, it’s a great step towards automation in maintenance of trains, the Western Railway added.