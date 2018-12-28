Automated train examination system! Indian Railways enhances safety with new ‘Make in India’ technology

The new system has been installed in Ajni.

Automated Train Examination System: Indian Railways takes another step towards safety! Recently, a new state-of-the-art technology called Automated Train Examination System (ATES) has been introduced by the Mechanical Branch of Central Railways’ Nagpur Division, eliminating the need for manual monitoring. Interestingly, this is the first time that such a system, developed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, is being used in Central Railways. Manufactured under Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the system checks every train passing through the railway track on which it is installed. Moreover, it immediately warns the railway officials about cases of hot axle and brake binding.

The units are equipped with 2 cameras and 4 sensors, which are placed on both sides of the railway track. The moment the train passes through this stretch of railway tracks, all the cameras and sensors get activated and they monitor every movement of the train. Thus, the temperature of the axle box bearings of the train, as well as the wheel, is recorded by the sensors. Then, the alert messages, which indicate excessive temperature of bearings and/or brake binding are generated by the system as soon as the temperature exceeds its threshold limit.

Once the alert message is received, the train is examined in the yard and the fault is attended by the railway engineers. Therefore, in this way, potential danger can be avoided. Similarly, the video of the fast-moving train is recorded by the cameras and by watching the recording in slow motion, any defect can be spotted and the potential danger can be avoided. Additionally, the recordings of the video as well as temperature sensors can be kept stored for a long period of time.

In the first phase, the new system has been installed in Ajni. The railways installed two units in Ajni at two different places on the railway track, one unit near Ajni Railway ‘A’ Cabin which covers all down direction train services that are coming from Chennai and Mumbai to Nagpur and the other unit near Ajni Basic Training Center, which covers up direction freight trains that are coming in Ajni Yard.