Attention train passengers! Western Railway further extends running of these festival special trains

Good news for train passengers! Western Railway on Wednesday said in order to meet the growing travel demand it has extended the running of festive special trains.

“For the convenience of passengers, the Railways have decided to further extend the running of seven pairs of festival special trains with 80 additional services,” Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, as reported by ANI.

Western Railway has extended two pairs of special trains between Ahmedabad-Yasvantpur and Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru. It has also extended the running of five pairs of trains between Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru, Ajmer–Mysore, Yasvantpur-Jaipur, KSR Bengaluru –Ajmer & KSR –Jodhpur, ANI reported, citing CPRO of Western Railway.

After the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, train services were stopped in order to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. However, the Railways has started running some trains, including some special trains, after the Covid-19 situation in the country came under control. However, it mandated strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. Now, the Indian Railways is running several trains across the country in order to meet the travel demand, though it has not reached its pre-Covid level in terms of the number of trains running, as fear of Coronacirus still remains in the mind of people.