  • MORE MARKET STATS

Attention train passengers! Western Railway further extends running of these festival special trains

By: |
December 23, 2020 9:46 PM

"For the convenience of passengers, the Railways have decided to further extend the running of seven pairs of festival special trains with 80 additional services," Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said.

Special trainsWestern Railway has extended two pairs of special trains between Ahmedabad-Yasvantpur and Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru.

Good news for train passengers! Western Railway on Wednesday said in order to meet the growing travel demand it has extended the running of festive special trains.

“For the convenience of passengers, the Railways have decided to further extend the running of seven pairs of festival special trains with 80 additional services,” Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said, as reported by ANI.

Related News

Western Railway has extended two pairs of special trains between Ahmedabad-Yasvantpur and Gandhidham-KSR Bengaluru. It has also extended the running of five pairs of trains between Jodhpur-KSR Bengaluru, Ajmer–Mysore, Yasvantpur-Jaipur, KSR Bengaluru –Ajmer & KSR –Jodhpur, ANI reported, citing CPRO of Western Railway.

After the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, train services were stopped in order to limit the spread of the Coronavirus. However, the Railways has started running some trains, including some special trains, after the Covid-19 situation in the country came under control. However, it mandated strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. Now, the Indian Railways is running several trains across the country in order to meet the travel demand, though it has not reached its pre-Covid level in terms of the number of trains running, as fear of Coronacirus still remains in the mind of people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Attention train passengers! Western Railway further extends running of these festival special trains
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railways ECoR launches Priority Freight Train Movement Scheme to meet urgent requirements of customers
2From LHB Parcel Vans to digital payment facilities, here’s how Indian Railways plans to grow parcel business
3Alstom FDI in Indian Railways: In 5 years, India becomes 6th country to produce high HP locos indigenously