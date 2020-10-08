Attention train passengers! Indian Railways to start 39 new IRCTC Special Trains soon; See full train list

Indian Railways to run a total of 39 new special trains from an early convenient date.

IRCTC Special Trains: Now commencing Indian Railways’ journey will be easier for passengers as the Railway Board has approved more special trains. Recently, the zonal railways have been approved to run a total of 39 new special trains from an early convenient date. According to a statement issued by the Railway Board to all the zonal railways, as many as 26 air-conditioned special train services with sleeper accommodation and 13 air-conditioned special train services with seating arrangements have been identified by the Railway Ministry for introduction over the Indian Railways network from an early convenient date. Here is the list of new AC special trains that are to be introduced soon:

AC special trains with sleeper accommodation:

1) Train number 12171/12172 bi-weekly AC Express from Lokmanya Tilak to Haridwar

2) Train number 22121/22122 weekly AC Express from Lokmanya Tilak to Lucknow

3) Train number 22123/22124 weekly AC Express from Ajni to Pune

4) Train number 22125/22126 weekly AC Express from Nagpur to Amritsar

5) Train number 12519/12520 weekly AC Express from Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak

6) Train Number 12551/12552 weekly AC Express from Kamakhya to Yesvantpur

7) Train Number 12551/12552 weekly AC Express from Nizamuddin to Pune

8) Train Number 22411/22412 weekly AC Express from Anand Vihar to Naharlagun

9) Train Number 22461/ 22462 daily AC Express from New Delhi to Katra

10) Train Number 14805/14806 weekly AC Express from Barmer to Yesvantpur

11) Train Number 12773/12774 weekly AC Express from Secunderabad to Shalimar

12) Train Number 12775/12776 tri-weekly AC Express from Lingampalli to Kakinada Town

13) Train Number 12783/12784 weekly AC Express from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam

14) Train Number 22807/22808 bi-weekly AC Express from Santragachi to Chennai

15) Train Number 22863/22864 weekly AC Express from Howrah to Yesvantpur

16) Train Number 20601/20602 tri-weekly AC Express from Chennai to Madurai

17) Train Number 22903/22904 tri-weekly AC Express from Bandra (T) to Bhuj

18) Train Number 22805/22806 weekly AC Express from Bhubaneshwar to Anand Vihar

19) Train Number 12281/12282 weekly AC Duronto from Bhubaneshwar to New Delhi

20) Train Number 12263/12264 bi-weekly AC Duronto from Nizamuddin to Pune

21) Train Number 12221/12222 bi-weekly AC Duronto from Howrah to Pune

22) Train Number 12269/12270 bi-weekly AC Duronto from Chennai to Nizamuddin

23) Train Number 20503/20504 weekly Rajdhani from Dibrugarh to New Delhi

24) Train Number 20505/20506 bi-weekly Rajdhani from Dibrugarh to New Delhi

25) Train Number 12953/12954 daily Rajdhani from Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin

26) Train Number 12247/12248 weekly Yuva Express from Bandra to Nizamuddin

AC special trains with seating arrangement:

1) Train Number 12028/12027 Shatabdi from Bengaluru to Chennai (except Tuesday)

2) Train Number 12009/12010 Shatabdi from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad (except Sunday)

3) Train Number 12243/12244 Shatabdi from Chennai to Coimbatore (except Tuesday)

4) Train Number 12001/12002 daily Shatabdi from New Delhi to Habibganj

5) Train Number 12011/12012 daily Shatabdi from New Delhi to Amritsar

6) Train Number 12017/12018 daily Shatabdi from New Delhi to Dehradun

7) Train Number 12029/12030 Shatabdi from New Delhi to Amritsar (except Thursday)

8) Train Number 12019/12020 Shatabdi from Howrah to Ranchi (except Sunday)

9) Train Number 22439/22440 Vande Bharat from New Delhi to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (except Tuesday)

10) Train Number 12985/12986 daily double decker from Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla

11) Train Number 12932/12931 double decker from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central (except Sunday)

12) Train Number 22625/22626 daily double decker from Chennai to Bengaluru

13) Train Number 22707/22708 tri-weekly double decker from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati