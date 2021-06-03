Attention train passengers! Indian Railways to resume several Special Trains from May 5; see list

According to the zonal railway, the halts, timings and route of these passenger special trains will remain the same.
Resumption of Passenger Special Trains: For the convenience of railway passengers, Indian Railways is resuming several suspended train services. According to East Central Railways, the operation of 24 Passenger Special Trains, which were earlier suspended by the national transporter in various sections of the zone, are now being restored. These cancelled passenger special trains will resume services with effect from 5 June 2021. According to the zonal railway, the halts, timings and route of these passenger special trains will remain the same. Following is the full list of passenger special trains that are being resumed by East Central Railways from June 5:
- Train Number 05591 / 05592 Darbhanga – Harnagar DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 05579 Darbhanga – Jhanjharpur DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 05580 Jhanjharpur – Darbhanga DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 6 June 2021
- Train Number 05230 / 05229 Saharsa – Barhara Kothi DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 05238 / 05237 Barhara Kothi – Banmankhi DEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 03224 / 03223 Rajgir – Fatuha MEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 03641 / 03642 Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn – Dildarnagar Jn Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 03647 / 03648 Dildarnagar – Tarighat Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 03356 / 03355 Gaya – Kiul MEMU Passenger Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 05519 / 05520 Vaishali – Sonpur DEMU Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 03368 Sonpur – Katihar MEMU Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 03367 Katihar – Sonpur MEMU Special to resume from 6 June 2021
- Train Number 03315 Katihar – Samastipur MEMU Special to resume from 6 June 2021
- Train Number 03316 Samastipur – Katihar MEMU Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Train Number 05247 / 05248 Sonpur – Chhapra MEMU Special to resume from 5 June 2021
- Lucknow Station Redevelopment Project: Indian Railways Charbagh station to boast new makeover! RLDA floats RFQ
- One of Indian Railways oldest, Punjab Mail turns 110 year-old; know about this legacy train
- These states are the top 3 contributors to Indian Railways Oxygen Express deliveries; Check details
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.