Attention train passengers! Indian Railways to resume several Special Trains from May 5; see list

Indian Railways is resuming several suspended train services.

Resumption of Passenger Special Trains: For the convenience of railway passengers, Indian Railways is resuming several suspended train services. According to East Central Railways, the operation of 24 Passenger Special Trains, which were earlier suspended by the national transporter in various sections of the zone, are now being restored. These cancelled passenger special trains will resume services with effect from 5 June 2021. According to the zonal railway, the halts, timings and route of these passenger special trains will remain the same. Following is the full list of passenger special trains that are being resumed by East Central Railways from June 5: