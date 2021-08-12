Attention train passengers! Indian Railways to convert these fully reserved trains into Unreserved Specials

These converted unreserved trains will run on the Indian Railways network with effect from 12 August 2021.

From today, Indian Railways to run more unreserved trains! The Northern Railway zone has recently decided to convert several fully reserved Mail or Express Special trains into Unreserved Special train services. According to the zonal railway, these converted unreserved trains will run on the Indian Railways network with effect from 12 August 2021. The national transporter has advised all railway passengers to check the detailed time table of these special train services through RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or the NTES app. Besides, passengers can also visit the Indian Railways website in order to check the details of these special trains. However, all travelling passengers must ensure all Covid related norms of the Centre as well as the state government such as sanitization, social distancing, etc., Indian Railways said. These converted unreserved trains will be running as per details given below: