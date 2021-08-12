Attention train passengers! Indian Railways to convert these fully reserved trains into Unreserved Specials

All travelling passengers must ensure all Covid related norms of the Centre as well as the state government such as sanitization, social distancing, etc.
From today, Indian Railways to run more unreserved trains! The Northern Railway zone has recently decided to convert several fully reserved Mail or Express Special trains into Unreserved Special train services. According to the zonal railway, these converted unreserved trains will run on the Indian Railways network with effect from 12 August 2021. The national transporter has advised all railway passengers to check the detailed time table of these special train services through RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or the NTES app. Besides, passengers can also visit the Indian Railways website in order to check the details of these special trains. However, all travelling passengers must ensure all Covid related norms of the Centre as well as the state government such as sanitization, social distancing, etc., Indian Railways said. These converted unreserved trains will be running as per details given below:
- Train Number 04640 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04639 from Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04488 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Chandigarh Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04487 from Chandigarh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04669 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Hanuman Garh Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04670 from Hanuman Garh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04538 from Nangal Dam railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04537 from Amritsar Junction railway station to Nangal Dam railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04489 from Amritsar Junction railway station to Pathankot Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04490 from Pathankot Junction railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station will run daily
- Milk transportation from Renigunta to Delhi: Indian Railways Doodh Duronto trains cross 10 crore litres mark
- Enjoy scenic view in Mumbai-Pune route! Indian Railways to run Deccan Queen Superfast with Vistadome coach
- Unreserved Ticketing in Indian Railways: No more standing in queue! Know how to recharge smart cards online
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.