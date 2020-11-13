  • MORE MARKET STATS

Attention train passengers! Indian Railways launches its first food truck at Pune railway station

By: |
November 13, 2020 4:58 PM

Railway passengers will have the option to choose from the best of combo deals, burgers, fries, vada pav, wraps, coke and thick shakes.

Jumboking launched its food truck at the premises of Pune railway station.

First Indian Railways’ food truck launched at Pune! Travelling from Pune railway station? Now, you can enjoy tasty meals before boarding or while waiting for your train. Recently, one of the country’s most trusted QSR brands, Jumboking launched its food truck at the premises of Pune railway station. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) manages the facility management of the Pune railway station. According to IRSDC, the interesting and varied choice of Jumboking’s menu suits all tastes. Railway passengers will have the option to choose from the best of combo deals, burgers, fries, vada pav, wraps, coke and thick shakes. Besides, railway passengers can also enjoy Jumboking super saver combo packs and Jumboking loaded sides.

According to IRSDC, as on date, as many as 14 food stalls are currently functional at Pune railway station. Some of the other passenger amenities and facilities which are operational at Pune railway station at present are waiting halls, dormitory, retiring rooms, cloakroom, book stalls, health kiosks, pay and use toilets, SBI credit card kiosk, ATM, water vending machine, pay and park, etc. IRSDC has been at the forefront of transforming the Indian Railways’ landscape. Already, several initiatives and measures have been taken by IRSDC for railway passengers, which have been launched for the first time over the Indian Railways network.

According to the MD & CEO of IRSDC, the corporation has launched some of the firsts in Indian Railways like Fit India Squat kiosk and Digital Cloak room at Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi as well as Air and Water kiosk at Secunderabad railway station. He further said that IRSDC is committed to work for the satisfaction of railway passengers as well as provide them with best of the facilities and services at affordable prices. Additionally, the IRSDC is also working towards railway station re/development i.e, building rail malls across the country, he added.

