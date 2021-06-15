Attention train passengers! Indian Railways extends discount scheme on tickets booked through UPI

Indian Railways has announced that it has extended the discount scheme on booking train tickets at station railway counters through UPI/BHIM.

Discount on Indian Railways Train Tickets: For those who travel frequently on Indian Railways, here is some good news for you. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has announced that it has extended the discount scheme on booking train tickets at station railway counters through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) / Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM). According to the national transporter, the provision of 5 per cent discount o­n the total value of basic ticket fare o­n booking of reserved ticket through UPI including BHIM application across computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters at railway stations is now extended up to 12 June 2022. Here is the process of payment & booking:

First, the person has to go to the station ticket counter and provide with destination station details, total number of passengers and other travel details

After entering all the required details the person at the counter will select UPI as the payment option

The counter person will ask the customer to provide their Virtual Payment Address (VPA)

The counter person at the station will enter the VPA to initiate the transaction

Then the customer will receive payment request on his/her BHIM application to complete the payment

The customer will need to accept the payment request and the passenger’s linked account will be debited

Once the transaction is complete, the person at the counter will print the train ticket for the customer

Earlier this year, it was reported by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that the number of transactions through BHIM UPI more than doubled to 273 crore in March 2021. In the month of March 2020, around 125 crore transactions took place through BHIM UPI. During the month, the value of UPI transactions stood at Rs 5,04,886 crore against that of an amount of Rs 2,06,462 crore in the year-ago month.