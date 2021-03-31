Attention train passengers! Don’t miss Indian Railways’ latest directive on safety from fire; Check details

Indian Railways has decided to disallow onboard train passengers from using mobile charging stations between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of fire, Indian Railways has decided to disallow onboard train passengers from using mobile charging stations between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM. On March 16, the Western Railway zone has already implemented this move by cutting off the power supply to these charging ports between this duration. CPRO of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur was quoted in a PTI report saying that it is a Railway Board instruction for the entire Indian Railways network. While the CPRO of Southern Railways, B Guganesan said that these instructions are not new, but a reiteration of earlier Railway Board orders.

In the year 2014, soon after a fire incident in the Bangalore-Hazur Sahib Nanded Express, the Commissioner of Railway Safety had recommended that charging stations be switched off between 11:00 PM and 5:00 AM. Such orders were eventually issued to all zonal railways by the Railway Board. According to Guganesan, the power from the main switchboard for these points will be switched off from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM. This comes after incidents of fire were recently reported in some trains. Railway officials said that the decision to restrict the usage of the charging ports was taken as a precautionary measure. For the cause of fires, it has been suggested by the railway officials that the points used for charging mobile phones as well as other electronic devices should be switched off at night.

According to officials, due to overcharging of electronic devices, many incidents of minor fires onboard long-distance trains were reported. In a suspected case of a short circuit on March 13, a coach of the Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express caught fire. Barely after six days, a fire broke out in a static goods train engine at the Ranchi railway station.

Various initiatives were also announced by the national transporter against smoking and carrying inflammable items in trains, which were apparently also the cause behind some of the recent fires onboard trains. All the zonal railways have been instructed by Indian Railways to initiate a 7-day intensive awareness drive in order to educate all the stakeholders, including railway passengers and staff, about measures that are to be taken against train fire incidents.