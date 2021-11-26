Attention passengers! Indian Railways rolls back platform ticket fare in Mumbai; Here’s how much it will cost

The price of platform tickets was hiked to avoid the unnecessary crowds at railway stations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attention train passengers! Indian Railways to roll back the platform ticket fare from Rs 50 to Rs 10 at several railway stations in Mumbai. The Central Railway zone’s Mumbai division has decided to change the price of the platform tickets from Rs 50 to only Rs 10 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, and Panvel railway stations with immediate effect. According to Central Railways, the price of platform tickets was hiked to avoid the unnecessary crowds at railway stations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, in the light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the decision to revert back the platform ticket price has been taken by the national transporter.

Meanwhile, the rate of platform tickets has also been regularised at Rs 10 per ticket for suburban as well as non suburban stations of the Mumbai Division of the Western Railway zone with immediate effect. All travelling passengers are required to follow health protocol and the current guidelines regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Western Railway zone added.

Also, from now on, passengers won’t have to pack their meals for train journeys. The national transporter has decided to resume serving freshly cooked food to passengers in Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express and Gatiman Express trains. In this regard, an order has been issued by Indian Railways to all concerned departments and stakeholders. The order said that the matter has been examined and it has been decided by the national transporter to restart serving of cooked meals in trains.

The zones of Indian Railways, according to an ANI report, will verify the onboard catering charges to be realized based on services being offered and also the applicable rate list. Also, for allowing booking or opting out of Catering services, it will feed the same in the Passenger Reservation System software, from ARP date, at the time of ticket booking.