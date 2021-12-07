Attention passengers! Indian Railways has cancelled these trains due to heavy rainfall

Due to heavy rain as well as land sliding between Coonoor and Kallar railway stations in Nilgiri Mountain Railway of Salem Division, two trains have been cancelled.
IRCTC Passenger Special Train Cancellations: Train passengers, attention! Indian Railways has cancelled many passenger special train services in view of heavy rainfall. According to a press release issued by Southern Railways, due to heavy rain as well as land sliding between Coonoor and Kallar railway stations in Nilgiri Mountain Railway of Salem Division, two trains have been cancelled. Besides, the zonal railway has also announced that due to landsliding between New Aryankavu and Bhagavathipuram in the Sengottai – Punalur railway section of Southern Railways’ Madurai Division, partial changes have been made in the pattern of some passenger train services.
Following is the list of cancelled passenger train services:
- Train Number 06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam Daily Passenger Special train scheduled to leave Mettupalayam railway station at 07.10 AM on 7 December 2021, has been cancelled.
- Train Number 06137 Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam Daily Passenger Special train scheduled to leave Udagamandalam railway station at 2.00 PM on 7 December 2021, has been cancelled.
Following is the list of partially cancelled passenger train services:
- Train Number 16792 Palakkad Junction – Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi Express that left Palakkad Junction railway station at 4.05 PM on 6 December 2021 was partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli Junction.
- Train Number 16791 Tirunelveli Junction – Palakkad Junction Palaruvi Express that left Tirunelveli Junction railway station at 11.20 PM on 6 December 2021 was partially cancelled between Tirunelveli Junction and Punalur.
- Train Number 16101 Chennai Egmore – Kollam Junction Express that left Chennai Egmore railway station at 5.00 PM on 6 December 2021 was partially cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam stations.
- Train Number 16102 Kollam Junction – Chennai Egmore Express scheduled to leave Kollam Junction railway station at 12.00 PM on 7 December 2021 has been cancelled between Kollam Junction and Sengottai stations and the train will run from Sengottai to Chennai Egmore railway stations.
