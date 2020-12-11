Attention Mumbaikars! Indian Railways to decide on allowing common people to travel by local trains after New Year

At present, only certain categories of people including the ones working for essential services are permitted to travel by local trains in Mumbai.

Come 2021, Indian Railways to allow the public to travel in Mumbai locals! After New year celebrations are over, a decision about allowing the general public to travel by suburban local trains in Mumbai will be taken, said Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday. He was quoted in a PTI report saying that the number of new COVID-19 patients in the financial capital is decreasing day by day, adding that the number of asymptomatic new patients of novel coronavirus is high now. Chahal further said in view of this, once the Christmas and New Year celebrations are over, a decision about permitting common people to travel on Mumbai’s suburban locals will be taken.

At present, only certain categories of people including the ones working for essential services are permitted to travel by local trains in Mumbai’s suburban network. Concerns were expressed by Chahal about a large number of people in Mumbai not wearing face masks even during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The administration will have to impose a night curfew if the people did not follow safety protocol for novel coronavirus, the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner warned.

A few days ago, lawyers practicing in courts and registered clerks of advocates in Mumbai were given permission by the national transporter to travel in special local trains during specific timings till further advice. On 26 October 2020, Indian Railways had allowed lawyers to travel in Mumbai’s local train services, which are being operated on the city’s suburban routes only for staff of essential services till 23 November 2020. A recent joint press release by Central Railways and Western Railways mentioned that the permission given to them has now been extended.

However, those who have been given permission to travel by local trains in Mumbai have been requested to follow social and medical protocols as mandated for the pandemic. Meanwhile, others have been requested not to rush to stations, to prevent the COVID-19 infection from spreading.