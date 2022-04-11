Attention Mumbai local train commuters! These Indian Railways trains affected between Boisar-Vangaon stations

Affected trains due to traffic and power block: Mumbai local train commuters, attention! The movement of Indian Railways suburban train services has been affected due to traffic and power blocks. According to a statement issued by the Western Railway zone, few Indian Railways suburban trains have been affected o­n 10 April 2022 and 11 April 2022 due to traffic and power blocks for the construction of ROB between Boisar railway and Vangaon railway station. The national transporter had announced that few trains will be regulated or short terminated and partially cancelled during these two days. Here’s the list of affected local trains over the Mumbai suburban network on Monday, 11 April 2022:

1) Local train service between Churchgate – Dahanu Road (DRD 93013) will be short terminated at Boisar railway station and the suburban train will be reversed from Boisar station as DRD 93016 (DRD – VR)

2) Local train service between Virar – Dahanu Road (DRD 93025) will be short terminated at Boisar railway station and the local train will be reversed from Boisar station as DRD 93028 (DRD – VR)

3) Local train service between Virar – Dahanu Road (DRD 93027) will be short terminated at Palghar railway station and the train will be reversed from Palghar station as DRD 93030 (DRD – VR)

According to the Western Railway zone, the train services affected on 10 April 2022 were Train Number 19015 Mumbai Central – Porbandar Saurashtra Express, Train Number 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi Special, Train Number 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express, Train Number 12489 Bikaner – Dadar Express, Train Number 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express, Train Number 22194 Gwalior – Daund Superfast Express, Andheri – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93009), Churchgate – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93011), and Churchgate – Dahanu Road local (DRD 93013).