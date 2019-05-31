Attention Mumbai AC local passengers! Pay more for travel in the air-conditioned train from tomorrow

Published: May 31, 2019 4:04:44 PM

A single journey's base fare shall now be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing single journey tickets of first-class tickets with effect from 1 June 2019.

Mumbai AC local trainIndian Railways has decided to withdraw the introductory fares offer for Mumbai AC EMU train.

Mumbaikars, get ready to shell out extra bucks for AC local train rides! Indian Railways has decided to withdraw the introductory fares offer for air-conditioned EMU train on the Mumbai local network. With this decision of the Railway Ministry, a single journey’s base fare shall now be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing single journey tickets of first-class tickets with effect from 1 June 2019. According to a press release issued by the Western Railways, on the occasion of commencement of India’s first AC Local train with effect from 25 December, 2017, it was decided that for the first 6 months, the fare of AC EMU train will be 1.2 times of base fare of first class as an introductory offer, following which it will be charged as 1.3 times.

In the past, this offer had been extended a couple of times and was made valid till 31 May 2019. Now, it has been decided that single journey’s base fare shall be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing single journey tickets of first class tickets.

Similarly, one would have to pay more for season tickets as well. According to the release, for the issue of season tickets, the revised base fare for AC local train will be charged. Moreover, other applicable supplementary charges shall be levied separately such as MUTP, GST as applicable. The release also stated that no difference of fare shall be collected on season tickets of the AC local train that have already been issued. However, in case of change/upgradation of first-class single journey tickets or season tickets into AC EMU single journey tickets or season tickets, the railways will collect the difference of fare as per the revised base fare.

In the financial year 2018-19, the train had earned around Rs 19 crore. The Western Railways claimed that the services of this AC local train are getting a very good response from commuters. This financial year, the AC Local train earned around Rs 1.84 crore in April 2019, creating a record of highest ever revenue in a single month. With its commencement on 25 December 2017, the train had earned a total revenue of around Rs 24 crore up to 30 April 2019. At present, a total of 12 services of the AC Local train are being operated from Monday to Friday o­n Churchgate-Virar section.

