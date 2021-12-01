Attention Indian Railways passengers with Universal Pass! Here’s how to book tickets through UTS Mobile App

UTS on mobile app is an official android mobile ticketing app of Indian Railways to book unreserved train tickets.
Ticket booking through UTS on Mobile App: No more standing in long queues for unreserved tickets! Indian Railways passengers having Universal Pass now do not have to go to the station counter for tickets. Now, passengers with Universal Pass can book their tickets through UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) Mobile Application, according to the Railway Ministry. UTS on mobile app is an official android mobile ticketing app of Indian Railways to book unreserved train tickets. Currently, the UTS on mobile app is available in Android, Windows, and iOS versions. Following are the steps for Indian Railways passengers having Universal Pass to get their tickets through UTS on Mobile App:
Step 1: Install UTS Mobile Application from Google Play Store or App Store
Step 2: Login or register yourself through your mobile number
Step 3: Select the preferred mode of booking
Step 4: Enter your departure and arrival railway stations
Step 5: Link your universal pass with UTS mobile app
Step 6: Following this, verification will be done via OTP
Step 7: Now pay for your journey through RWALLET
Step 8: Pay and confirm your ticket
A few months ago, the UTS on Mobile app was made available in Hindi. As a part of the government’s Digital India initiative and to promote contact less ticketing, cashless transactions as well as customer convenience and experience, the unreserved ticketing system mobile app of Indian Railways was made available in the Hindi language apart from the English language. The UTS app user can choose any one of the languages of his or her choice. With the help of UTS on Mobile app, passengers or app users can choose between paperless or paper ticket mode as well as book any type of ticket from booking of Journey Ticket, booking of Season Ticket or Renewal and Platform Ticket Booking.
