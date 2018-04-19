Attention Indian Railways passengers! IRCTC has issued warning against unauthorised food delivery services

To provide quality food to railway passengers, IRCTC is the official agency and it runs the scheme through its authorized partners.

Attention railway passengers! Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently warned Indian Railways passengers to be careful of ordering food through e-catering using apps other than those authorized by IRCTC. Passengers have been cautioned that IRCTC is the only authorized agency to take and deliver food orders through e-catering in trains of Indian Railways. IRCTC has also clarified that food suppliers such as Railyatri, Railrasoi, Travelzaika, Trainfood, Travelfood, Travelerfood, Khanagadi, Khanaonline, Food in train, Food on wheel, erail are not authorized by Indian Railways to provide food on trains. In addition to this, it has also requested railway passengers to place meal or food order through authorized channels, such as ‘Food On Track’ mobile app and ‘e-catering’ website of IRCTC. The ‘Food On Track’ mobile app is available on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

To provide quality food to railway passengers, IRCTC is the official agency and it runs the scheme through its authorized partners, Indian Railways has said. Passengers across many major stations such as New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), Old Delhi Railway Station (DEL), Mumbai Central (BCT), Chatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CST), Bangalore City Junction (SBC), Chennai Central (MAS), Lucknow (LKO), Kanpur (CNB), Allahabad Junction (ALD), Varanasi (BSB), Itarasi (ET), Bhopal Junction (BPL), Vijaywada (BZA) etc. can order food through IRCTC’s e-catering.

IRCTC’s e-catering service was launched for railway passengers to book their preferred meal through IRCTC website, food on track mobile app, calling 1323 or by typing MEAL <PNR> and sending to 139. To place the food order online, passengers can simply go to ecatering.irctc.co.in and enter their PNR number. Following this, the list of railway stations will be displayed in drop down menu. Passengers can select the station, following which vendor menu will open along with their prices. On selecting the vendor and the food item, passengers will have to select the mode of payment i.e., cash on delivery or online payment, to confirm their order. The passengers also have the option to cancel the confirmed meal order. However, the cancellation needs to be done 2 hours prior to the scheduled delivery of meal. After that no cancellation is allowed.