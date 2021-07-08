Attention Indian Railways passengers! Check out the revised timings of these Special Trains

All travelling passengers have been also asked to ensure all Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols.

Revised Timings of IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways passengers, attention! The national transporter has decided to revise the timings of some special train services. According to Northern Railways, the zone has changed the timings of some special trains with effect from 9 July 2021 and onward. Therefore, railway passengers are advised to check the detailed time table of the trains before commencing their rail journeys through the RailMadad helpline number 139 or Indian Railways official website or the NTES mobile app. All travelling passengers have been also asked to ensure all Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols. Following is the list of special trains with their revised timings: