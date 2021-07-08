Attention Indian Railways passengers! Check out the revised timings of these Special Trains

According to Northern Railways, the zone has changed the timings of some special trains with effect from 9 July 2021 and onward.
Revised Timings of IRCTC Special Trains: Indian Railways passengers, attention! The national transporter has decided to revise the timings of some special train services. According to Northern Railways, the zone has changed the timings of some special trains with effect from 9 July 2021 and onward. Therefore, railway passengers are advised to check the detailed time table of the trains before commencing their rail journeys through the RailMadad helpline number 139 or Indian Railways official website or the NTES mobile app. All travelling passengers have been also asked to ensure all Covid-19 related guidelines and protocols. Following is the list of special trains with their revised timings:
- Train Number 02487 Bikaner Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Special to arrive Rewari station at 3:45 PM and depart from the station at 3:50 PM
- Train Number 04022 Jaipur Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express Special to arrive Rewari station at 3:59 AM and depart from the station at 4:02 AM
- Train Number 09263 Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special to arrive Rewari station at 5:55 PM and depart from the station at 5:57 PM
- Train Number 09337 Indore Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special to arrive Rewari station at 10:40 AM and depart from the station at 10:45 AM
- Train Number 09579 Rajkot Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special to arrive Rewari station at 8:38 AM and depart from the station at 8:40 AM
- Train Number 09613 Ajmer Junction – Amritsar Junction Festival Special to arrive Hisar Junction at 2:35 AM and depart from the station at 3:10 AM
- Train Number 09027 Bandra T. – Jammu Tawi Festival Superfast Special to arrive Hisar Junction at 12:30 PM and depart from the station at 1:20 PM
- Train Number 02456 Bikaner Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special to arrive Sriganganagar station at 10:20 PM and depart from the station at 10:35 PM
