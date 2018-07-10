Attention Indian Railways passengers! Arrival timings of 93 trains changed, journeys to take longer; list here

Indian Railways has officially revised the arrival timings of several of its trains – a step the national transporter says it has taken because of the ongoing extensive maintenance and repair work on the tracks. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is focusing on safety of the existing and aging railway infrastructure and trains across its network are getting delayed because of the same. Incidentally, Indian Railways recently clocked its worst punctuality record – 70% – in several decades. According to the latest information from Northern Railways, the arrival timings of as many as 93 trains will be revised with effect from 12 July 2018. Northern Railways has said that it is revising the time table of these trains on a temporary basis.
Passengers should note that the departure timings of these trains have not been changed. It is only the arrival timing on the final destination station which has been delayed. The delay in timings ranges from 15 minutes to 1 hour. According to Northern Railways the step is to carry out urgent and important safety augmentation and repair works. With this move, the timings of several Mail/Express trains have also been revised. While Indian Railways has said that the measure is temporary, no timeline has been given on when the timings will be revised to the earlier schedule. Below is the full list of trains the arrival timings of which have been changed along with the new schedule:
|Train No
|Name of Train
|From
|To
|Arrival
|Revised
|Additional time
|14257
|Kashi Vishvanath Exp
|Varanasi
|New Delhi
|615
|700
|45
|14003
|Farakka Exp(Via Pratapgarh)
|Malda Town
|New Delhi
|1440
|1510
|+30
|12429
|Lucknow-New Delhi AC SF Exp
|Lucknow Jn.
|New Delhi
|0725
|0755
|+30
|14315
|Intercity Exp.
|Bareilly
|New Delhi
|1015
|1030
|+15
|12615
|Grand Trunk Exp
|Chennai Central
|New Delhi
|0630
|0715
|+45
|14211
|Agra Cantt. Intercity Exp.
|Agra Cantt.
|New Delhi
|1020
|1050
|+30
|14205
|Faizabad-Delhi Exp
|Faizabad
|Delhi
|0540
|0625
|+45
|14207
|Padmavat Exp.
|Pratapgarh
|Delhi
|0645
|0715
|+30
|15115
|Lok Nayak Exp.
|Chhapra
|Delhi
|1155
|1225
|+30
|13257
|Jan Sadharan Exp.
|Danapur
|Anand ViharT
|1040
|1100
|+20
|15057
|Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar T Exp.
|Gorakhpur
|Anand Vihar T
|1100
|1130
|+30
|12583
|Lucknow Jn-Anand Vihar DD AC Exp.
|Lucknow Jn.
|Anand Vihar T
|1300
|1320
|+20
|22433
|Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Exp
|Ghazipur City
|Anand Vihar T
|0710
|0740
|+30
|14015
|Sadbhavna Exp
|Raxual
|Anand Vihar T
|0445
|0515
|+30
|19263
|Porbander-D.Sarai Exp.
|Porbander
|D.Sarai Rohilla
|1935
|1955
|+20
|19579
|Bhavnagar/Rajkot-Delhi Sarai Link
|Bhavnagar/Rajkot
|Delhi S. Rohilla
|1015
|1035
|+20
|14511
|Nauchandi Exp.
|Allahabad
|Saharanpur
|1155
|1255
|+60
|19415
|Ahmedabad-Katra Exp
|Ahmedabad
|(SVDK) Katra
|0650
|0710
|+20
|14033
|Jammu Mail
|Delhi
|(SVDK) Katra
|1105
|1135
|+30
|14609
|Hemkunt Exp.
|Rishikesh
|(SVDK) Katra
|0630
|0700
|+30
|14503
|Kalka-Katra Exp.
|Kalka
|(SVDK) Katra
|0435
|0455
|+20
|15655
|Kamyakhya-Katra Exp.
|Kamyakhya
|(SVDK) Katra
|1600
|1620
|+20
|11057
|Dadar Exp.
|Mumbai CST
|Amritsar
|1630
|1730
|+60
|13005
|Howrah-Amritsar Mail
|Howrah
|Amritsar
|0855
|0915
|+20
|13049
|Howrah-Amritsar Exp.
|Howrah
|Amritsar
|1020
|1040
|+20
|14631
|Dehradun-Amritsar Exp.
|Dehradun
|Amritsar
|0730
|0815
|+45
|14649
|Saryu Yamuna Exp.
|Jaynagar
|Amritsar
|2355
|0015
|+20
|14673
|Shaheed Exp
|Jaynagar
|Amritsar
|2355
|0015
|+20
|18103
|Jallianwala Bagh Exp.
|Tatanagar
|Amritsar
|0630
|0650
|+20
|18237
|Chattisgarh Exp.
|Bilaspur
|Amritsar
|0810
|0855
|+45
|19325
|Indore-Amritsar Exp
|Indore
|Amritsar
|2105
|2135
|+30
|15707
|Kathiar- Amritsar Exp.
|Katihar
|Amritsar
|1245
|1305
|+20
|18507
|Hirakud Exp.
|Visakhapatnam
|Amritsar
|2330
|2400
|+30
|14505
|Amritsar-Nangaldam Exp.
|Amritsar
|Nangaldam
|1950
|2020
|+30
|14607
|Samjhota Exp
|Atari
|Lahore
|1400
|1420
|+20
|14645
|Shalimar Exp.
|Delhi
|Jammu Tawi
|0525
|0610
|+45
|13151
|Sealdah Exp.
|Kolkata
|Jammu Tawi
|0910
|0930
|+20
|14501
|Bhatinda-JammuTawi Exp.
|Bhatinda
|Jammu Tawi
|0725
|0755
|+30
|14713
|Sriganganagar-Jammu Tawi Exp
|Sriganganagar
|Jammu Tawi
|0235
|0305
|+30
|18101
|Muri Exp.
|Tatanagar
|Jammu Tawi
|1410
|1455
|+45
|19223
|Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Exp
|Ahmedabad
|Jammu Tawi
|1935
|2005
|+30
|14681
|Intercity Exp.
|New Delhi
|Jallandhar City
|2350
|0010
|+20
|22551
|Antyodaya Exp.
|Darbhanga
|Jalandhar City
|0510
|0530
|+20
|19023
|Janta Exp.
|Mumbai Cent.
|Firozpur
|2215
|2245
|+30
|14629
|Sutlej Exp.
|Ludhiana
|Firozpur
|0945
|1015
|+30
|14113
|Link Exp.
|Allahabad
|Dehradun
|1310
|1355
|+45
|19565
|Uttaranchal Exp.
|Okha
|Dehradun
|1935
|2005
|+30
|14309
|Ujjaini Exp.
|Ujjain
|Dehradun
|1940
|2010
|+30
|14317
|Indore-Dehradun Exp.
|Indore
|Dehradun
|1940
|2000
|+20
|15001
|Muzaffarpur-Dehradun
|Muzzfarpur
|Dehradun
|1355
|1415
|+20
|15005
|Gorakhpur Dehradun Exp.
|Gorakhpur
|Dehradun
|1355
|1425
|+30
|14265
|Varanasi Dehradun Exp.
|Varanasi
|Dehradun
|0630
|0715
|+45
|14632
|Amritsar-Dehradun Exp.
|Amritsar
|Dehradun
|1015
|1100
|+45
|13009
|Doon Exp.
|Howrah
|Dehradun
|0735
|0820
|+45
|14119
|Kathgodam-Dehradun
|Kathgodam
|Dehradun
|0420
|0505
|+45
|18477
|Utkal Exp.
|Puri
|Haridwar
|2055
|2115
|+20
|22917
|Bandra (T)-Haridwar S.F. Exp.
|Bandra (T)
|Haridwar
|1550
|1610
|+20
|19031
|Yoga Exp.
|Ahmedabad
|Haridwar
|1220
|1250
|+30
|14115
|Allahabad-Haridwar Exp.
|Allahabad
|Haridwar
|1345
|1430
|+45
|15033
|Link Exp.
|Haridwar
|Ramnagar
|2335
|2355
|+20
|19609
|Udaipur City-Haridwar Exp.
|Udaipur City
|Haridwar
|1025
|1045
|+20
|14307
|Paryag-Bareilly Exp.
|Paryag
|Bareilly
|1055
|1140
|+45
|14235
|Varanasi-Bareilly Exp.
|Varanasi
|Bareilly
|1420
|1505
|+45
|14369
|Triveni Exp.
|Singrauli
|Bareilly
|1240
|1300
|+20
|14316
|Intercity Exp.
|New Delhi
|Bareilly
|2150
|2210
|+20
|14312
|Ala Hazrat Exp.(Via ADI)
|Bhuj
|Bareilly
|2035
|2120
|+45
|14322
|Ala Hazrat Exp. via GIM
|Bhuj
|Bareilly
|2035
|2120
|+45
|14555
|Bareilly Delhi Exp.
|Bareilly
|Delhi
|2145
|2230
|+45
|14319
|Indore -Bareilly Exp
|Indore
|Bareilly
|1530
|1550
|+20
|11107
|Bundelkhand Exp.
|Gwalior
|Varanasi
|1050
|1110
|+20
|11071
|Kamayani Exp.
|Lokmanyatilak T
|Varanasi
|1925
|1945
|+20
|14258
|Kashi Vishwanath Exp.
|New Delhi
|Varanasi
|0435
|0455
|+20
|14236
|Bareilly-Varanasi Exp.
|Bareilly
|Varanasi
|0650
|0710
|+20
|14214
|Intercity Exp.
|Gonda
|Varanasi
|1340
|1425
|+45
|12420
|Gomti Express
|New Delhi
|Lucknow
|2125
|2145
|+30
|14206
|Delhi-Faizabad Express
|Delhi
|Faizabad
|0720
|0750
|+30
|14308
|Bareilly-Paryag Exp.
|Bareilly
|Paryag
|0535
|0555
|+20
|14116
|Haridwar-AllahabadExp.
|Haridwar
|Allahabad
|0705
|0725
|+20
|14126
|Saryu Exp.
|Mankapur
|Allahabad
|0840
|0900
|+20
|14118
|Sangam Exp.
|Basti
|Allahabad
|2035
|2055
|+20
|21067
|Lokmanyatilak T-Rae Bareli Link Exp.
|Lokmanyatilak
|Rae Bareli
|0820
|0840
|+20
|14201
|Jaunpur-Raibareli Exp.
|Jaunpur
|Raibareli
|2140
|2225
|+45
|14014
|Sadhavana Exp.
|Anand Vihar T
|Sultanpur
|0630
|0650
|+20
|14259
|Ekatmata Exp.
|Mughalsarai
|Lucknow
|0540
|0600
|+20
|14215
|Ganga Gomti Exp.
|Allahabad
|Lucknow
|1020
|1105
|+45
|14219
|Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity
|Varanasi
|Lucknow
|1125
|1210
|+45
|14209
|Intercity Exp.
|Prayag
|Lucknow
|1925
|2010
|+45
|14203
|Intercity Exp.
|Varanasi
|Lucknow
|2210
|2230
|+20
|14227
|Varuna Exp.
|Varanasi
|Lucknow
|0950
|1010
|+20
|16793
|Shraddha Sethu Exp.
|Rameswaram
|Faizabad
|0830
|0915
|+45
|14124
|Kanpur-Pratapgarh Exp.
|Kanpur Central
|Pratapgarh
|2300
|2320
|+20
|14208
|Padmavat Exp.
|Delhi
|Pratapgarh
|0820
|0840
|+20
Interestingly, a recent IE report had pointed to the fact that the Southern Railways has changed to run time of over 90 of its trains by 30 minutes to an hour. According to the report, the punctuality of trains will see an improvement on record with the delayed timings. However, from the perspective of passengers, they will still end up travelling in a train that takes longer than it did earlier. While Southern Railways had sought post-facto approval from the Railway Ministry for the same, Northern Railways sent its proposal to the Railway Board seeking permission.