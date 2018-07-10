Attention Indian Railways passengers! Arrival timings of 93 trains changed, journeys to take longer; list here

According to the latest information from Northern Railways, the arrival timings of as many as 93 trains will be revised with effect from 12 July 2018.

Indian Railways has officially revised the arrival timings of several of its trains – a step the national transporter says it has taken because of the ongoing extensive maintenance and repair work on the tracks. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is focusing on safety of the existing and aging railway infrastructure and trains across its network are getting delayed because of the same. Incidentally, Indian Railways recently clocked its worst punctuality record – 70% – in several decades. According to the latest information from Northern Railways, the arrival timings of as many as 93 trains will be revised with effect from 12 July 2018. Northern Railways has said that it is revising the time table of these trains on a temporary basis.

Passengers should note that the departure timings of these trains have not been changed. It is only the arrival timing on the final destination station which has been delayed. The delay in timings ranges from 15 minutes to 1 hour. According to Northern Railways the step is to carry out urgent and important safety augmentation and repair works. With this move, the timings of several Mail/Express trains have also been revised. While Indian Railways has said that the measure is temporary, no timeline has been given on when the timings will be revised to the earlier schedule. Below is the full list of trains the arrival timings of which have been changed along with the new schedule:

Train No Name of Train From To Arrival Revised Additional time 14257 Kashi Vishvanath Exp Varanasi New Delhi 615 700 45 14003 Farakka Exp(Via Pratapgarh) Malda Town New Delhi 1440 1510 +30 12429 Lucknow-New Delhi AC SF Exp Lucknow Jn. New Delhi 0725 0755 +30 14315 Intercity Exp. Bareilly New Delhi 1015 1030 +15 12615 Grand Trunk Exp Chennai Central New Delhi 0630 0715 +45 14211 Agra Cantt. Intercity Exp. Agra Cantt. New Delhi 1020 1050 +30 14205 Faizabad-Delhi Exp Faizabad Delhi 0540 0625 +45 14207 Padmavat Exp. Pratapgarh Delhi 0645 0715 +30 15115 Lok Nayak Exp. Chhapra Delhi 1155 1225 +30 13257 Jan Sadharan Exp. Danapur Anand ViharT 1040 1100 +20 15057 Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar T Exp. Gorakhpur Anand Vihar T 1100 1130 +30 12583 Lucknow Jn-Anand Vihar DD AC Exp. Lucknow Jn. Anand Vihar T 1300 1320 +20 22433 Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar Exp Ghazipur City Anand Vihar T 0710 0740 +30 14015 Sadbhavna Exp Raxual Anand Vihar T 0445 0515 +30 19263 Porbander-D.Sarai Exp. Porbander D.Sarai Rohilla 1935 1955 +20 19579 Bhavnagar/Rajkot-Delhi Sarai Link Bhavnagar/Rajkot Delhi S. Rohilla 1015 1035 +20 14511 Nauchandi Exp. Allahabad Saharanpur 1155 1255 +60 19415 Ahmedabad-Katra Exp Ahmedabad (SVDK) Katra 0650 0710 +20 14033 Jammu Mail Delhi (SVDK) Katra 1105 1135 +30 14609 Hemkunt Exp. Rishikesh (SVDK) Katra 0630 0700 +30 14503 Kalka-Katra Exp. Kalka (SVDK) Katra 0435 0455 +20 15655 Kamyakhya-Katra Exp. Kamyakhya (SVDK) Katra 1600 1620 +20 11057 Dadar Exp. Mumbai CST Amritsar 1630 1730 +60 13005 Howrah-Amritsar Mail Howrah Amritsar 0855 0915 +20 13049 Howrah-Amritsar Exp. Howrah Amritsar 1020 1040 +20 14631 Dehradun-Amritsar Exp. Dehradun Amritsar 0730 0815 +45 14649 Saryu Yamuna Exp. Jaynagar Amritsar 2355 0015 +20 14673 Shaheed Exp Jaynagar Amritsar 2355 0015 +20 18103 Jallianwala Bagh Exp. Tatanagar Amritsar 0630 0650 +20 18237 Chattisgarh Exp. Bilaspur Amritsar 0810 0855 +45 19325 Indore-Amritsar Exp Indore Amritsar 2105 2135 +30 15707 Kathiar- Amritsar Exp. Katihar Amritsar 1245 1305 +20 18507 Hirakud Exp. Visakhapatnam Amritsar 2330 2400 +30 14505 Amritsar-Nangaldam Exp. Amritsar Nangaldam 1950 2020 +30 14607 Samjhota Exp Atari Lahore 1400 1420 +20 14645 Shalimar Exp. Delhi Jammu Tawi 0525 0610 +45 13151 Sealdah Exp. Kolkata Jammu Tawi 0910 0930 +20 14501 Bhatinda-JammuTawi Exp. Bhatinda Jammu Tawi 0725 0755 +30 14713 Sriganganagar-Jammu Tawi Exp Sriganganagar Jammu Tawi 0235 0305 +30 18101 Muri Exp. Tatanagar Jammu Tawi 1410 1455 +45 19223 Ahmedabad-Jammu Tawi Exp Ahmedabad Jammu Tawi 1935 2005 +30 14681 Intercity Exp. New Delhi Jallandhar City 2350 0010 +20 22551 Antyodaya Exp. Darbhanga Jalandhar City 0510 0530 +20 19023 Janta Exp. Mumbai Cent. Firozpur 2215 2245 +30 14629 Sutlej Exp. Ludhiana Firozpur 0945 1015 +30 14113 Link Exp. Allahabad Dehradun 1310 1355 +45 19565 Uttaranchal Exp. Okha Dehradun 1935 2005 +30 14309 Ujjaini Exp. Ujjain Dehradun 1940 2010 +30 14317 Indore-Dehradun Exp. Indore Dehradun 1940 2000 +20 15001 Muzaffarpur-Dehradun Muzzfarpur Dehradun 1355 1415 +20 15005 Gorakhpur Dehradun Exp. Gorakhpur Dehradun 1355 1425 +30 14265 Varanasi Dehradun Exp. Varanasi Dehradun 0630 0715 +45 14632 Amritsar-Dehradun Exp. Amritsar Dehradun 1015 1100 +45 13009 Doon Exp. Howrah Dehradun 0735 0820 +45 14119 Kathgodam-Dehradun Kathgodam Dehradun 0420 0505 +45 18477 Utkal Exp. Puri Haridwar 2055 2115 +20 22917 Bandra (T)-Haridwar S.F. Exp. Bandra (T) Haridwar 1550 1610 +20 19031 Yoga Exp. Ahmedabad Haridwar 1220 1250 +30 14115 Allahabad-Haridwar Exp. Allahabad Haridwar 1345 1430 +45 15033 Link Exp. Haridwar Ramnagar 2335 2355 +20 19609 Udaipur City-Haridwar Exp. Udaipur City Haridwar 1025 1045 +20 14307 Paryag-Bareilly Exp. Paryag Bareilly 1055 1140 +45 14235 Varanasi-Bareilly Exp. Varanasi Bareilly 1420 1505 +45 14369 Triveni Exp. Singrauli Bareilly 1240 1300 +20 14316 Intercity Exp. New Delhi Bareilly 2150 2210 +20 14312 Ala Hazrat Exp.(Via ADI) Bhuj Bareilly 2035 2120 +45 14322 Ala Hazrat Exp. via GIM Bhuj Bareilly 2035 2120 +45 14555 Bareilly Delhi Exp. Bareilly Delhi 2145 2230 +45 14319 Indore -Bareilly Exp Indore Bareilly 1530 1550 +20 11107 Bundelkhand Exp. Gwalior Varanasi 1050 1110 +20 11071 Kamayani Exp. Lokmanyatilak T Varanasi 1925 1945 +20 14258 Kashi Vishwanath Exp. New Delhi Varanasi 0435 0455 +20 14236 Bareilly-Varanasi Exp. Bareilly Varanasi 0650 0710 +20 14214 Intercity Exp. Gonda Varanasi 1340 1425 +45 12420 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow 2125 2145 +30 14206 Delhi-Faizabad Express Delhi Faizabad 0720 0750 +30 14308 Bareilly-Paryag Exp. Bareilly Paryag 0535 0555 +20 14116 Haridwar-AllahabadExp. Haridwar Allahabad 0705 0725 +20 14126 Saryu Exp. Mankapur Allahabad 0840 0900 +20 14118 Sangam Exp. Basti Allahabad 2035 2055 +20 21067 Lokmanyatilak T-Rae Bareli Link Exp. Lokmanyatilak Rae Bareli 0820 0840 +20 14201 Jaunpur-Raibareli Exp. Jaunpur Raibareli 2140 2225 +45 14014 Sadhavana Exp. Anand Vihar T Sultanpur 0630 0650 +20 14259 Ekatmata Exp. Mughalsarai Lucknow 0540 0600 +20 14215 Ganga Gomti Exp. Allahabad Lucknow 1020 1105 +45 14219 Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity Varanasi Lucknow 1125 1210 +45 14209 Intercity Exp. Prayag Lucknow 1925 2010 +45 14203 Intercity Exp. Varanasi Lucknow 2210 2230 +20 14227 Varuna Exp. Varanasi Lucknow 0950 1010 +20 16793 Shraddha Sethu Exp. Rameswaram Faizabad 0830 0915 +45 14124 Kanpur-Pratapgarh Exp. Kanpur Central Pratapgarh 2300 2320 +20 14208 Padmavat Exp. Delhi Pratapgarh 0820 0840 +20

Interestingly, a recent IE report had pointed to the fact that the Southern Railways has changed to run time of over 90 of its trains by 30 minutes to an hour. According to the report, the punctuality of trains will see an improvement on record with the delayed timings. However, from the perspective of passengers, they will still end up travelling in a train that takes longer than it did earlier. While Southern Railways had sought post-facto approval from the Railway Ministry for the same, Northern Railways sent its proposal to the Railway Board seeking permission.