Attention Indian Railways passengers! All Special trains to run with regular train numbers

Regularisation Of Train Numbers: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all regular Indian Railways’ Mail or Express train services were operated as Mail or Express Special and Holiday Special trains. Now the national transporter has decided that all such train services shall be operated across the railway network with regular train numbers and with train fare as applicable to a particular class of travel, type of train, etc. Gradually, all special trains are being converted to regular train numbers with effect from 16 November 2021. All train numbers, in PRS & NTES system, are being converted to regular train numbers in a phased manner, according to a statement issued by Eastern Railways.

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry announced that the Railways Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of Indian Railways will be shut down for six hours during the lean business hours for seven days. The move, according to the ministry, has been taken to enable upgradation of system data, updating of new train numbers, etc. Since a huge amount of old train numbers, as well as data of current passenger booking, are to be updated in all Indian Railways Mail or Express trains, the step is being planned in a series of carefully calibrated steps and implemented during night hours to minimize the impact on ticketing services.

The activity started from the intervening night of 14 and 15 November to the night of 20 and 21 November, starting at 11:30 PM and ending at 05:30 AM. No PRS Services (ticket Reservation, current booking, cancellation, enquiry services, etc) are available during these six hours duration. During the period, it is being ensured by the railway personnel that the advance charting for the trains is starting during the affected timings. Except for the Passenger Reservation System services, all other enquiry services including 139 helpline number services will continue uninterrupted, the ministry said.