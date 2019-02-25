Assam-Tamil Nadu train: Indian Railways launches new Silaghat-Tambaram Weekly Express; details here

The railways has extended the route for Guwahati-Tambaram Express to run from Silghat Town in a bid to provide a direct link from Silghat to Tambaram. (representational image)

Silaghat-Tambaram Weekly Express: Travelling from Northeast to South India gets easier! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has recently launched the Silaghat-Tambaram Weekly Express. The train was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain on Friday from Nagaon railway station to Tambaram in Tamil Nadu. The train will run every week between Silghat Town in Assam’s Nagaon district and Tambaram, located in southern part of Chennai, according to a PTI report. The railways has extended the route for Guwahati-Tambaram Express to run from Silghat Town in a bid to provide a direct link from Silghat to Tambaram. The move fulfilled along-standing demand of the people residing in Central Assam.

As per the schedule fixed by Indian Railways, the train will leave from Silghat Town at 8:30 AM every Friday to reach Tambaram on Sundays at 8:50 PM. On its return journey, the train will leave from Tambaram on Mondays at 9:45 PM to reach Silghat Town on Thursdays at 9:45 AM. While flagging off the train service, Gohain announced that with this train service, the people of Golaghat, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur won’t need to go to the capital city of Assam, Guwahati for availing a train to visit Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, the train service will also help tourists visit the iconic Kaziranga National Park, which is famous for its one-horned rhinos, as passengers will be able to get down at Jakhalabandha which is at a short distance from Kaziranga.

Meanwhile, Gohain also said that to improve punctuality as well as to increase the safety aspect, four manned level crossing gates present in Hojai-Habaipur section will be replaced soon with road over bridges or with limited height subways. He also informed that on Bongaigaon-Lumding section, the double line has been sanctioned and also similar work for Lumding-Hojai section is almost complete. More train services will be introduced from Nagaon to major cities like Delhi and Mumbai, and once the development work of Silghat Town is over, more long distance trains will be launched from there, he added.