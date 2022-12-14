Ashwini Vaishnaw says Indian Railways’ expenses too high, hints at no concessions to senior citizens

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just answered the biggest query among the senior citizen group regarding concessions given to them by Indian Railways. The scheme has been non-functional since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. Replying to a question by independent MP from Mahrashtra Navneet Ranaon on when will the concession be restored, the minister said it may not be put back for now as Rs 59,000 crore subsidy were given for passenger services last year. Pension and salary bills of the Indian Railways are very steep, reported PTI.



Vaishnaw said the annual pension bill of the Railways is Rs 60,000 crore and Rs 59,000 crore subsidy were given for passenger services, which is a hefty amount and is larger than the annual budget of some states. He said in Lok Sabha that Rs 40,000 crore has been spent on fuel and the salary bill is Rs 97,000 crore.

”We have been allotted Rs 59,000 passenger subsidy last year, new facilities are coming. If new decisions have to be taken, we will take them. But for now, everyone should look into the conditions of the public transporter,” PTI report stated.

Also Read Railway projects worth Rs 7.33 trillion being executed



The minister said once the Ram Temple construction is completed, the plan is to connect Ayodhya with the rest of the country by trains. The redevelopment of 41 main railway stations is under process, and rest will be taken up phase wise, he said.



Responding to another question, Vaishnav said Vande Bharat trains in sitting capacity are currently running with a maximum distance of 500 to 500 km and once the trains with sleeping facilities will begin, the train will be able to cover longer distances.



Indian Railways expects to be completely pollution free by 2030 and work is going on this. He said hydrogen trains will be developed which will be designed and made by Indian engineers.