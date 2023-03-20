Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express passengers personally give service feedback to Ashwini Vaishnaw – Watch here

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday visited the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express to personally inspect the train and its services. Vaishnaw also spoke to the passengers in the train and took their feedback on cleanliness and other basic functioning of the train.

Vaishnaw shared the video of his interaction with the train passengers on his Twitter account. The 30-second video was also widely shared on social media where vaishnaw was seen asking the commuters about the facilties being offered on the train. The passengers can be seen giving a positive feedback.

“Passengers have given positive feedback. They told that trains are more clean than earlier, they are on time, platforms are clean,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Passengers feedback; boarded Ajmer Shatabdi from NDLS pic.twitter.com/GMxpkcpMBe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 19, 2023

Some Twitter users also left negative comments on the video with some calling the condition of toilets “unhygenic”. A few also complained about the train timings and poor quality of food that is being served at the railway stations. But many users also appreciated Vaishnaw’s effort and called him a “technically competent” and “effective” leader.

For those unaware, the Delhi-Ajmer route is now fully electrified, a WAP-5/WAP-7 locomotive powers the train for its full journey.