Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Vande Bharat Train to Khajuraho; Reviews Indian Railways developmental projects

The Indian Railways network is committed to providing world-class facilities at stations, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during his visit to Khajuraho Jhansi NH/Expressway. During his visit, the Union Railway Minister reviewed the works done under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Yojana in the Bundelkhand region. The minister took stock of the development projects of the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center area, according to the Railway Ministry. During his interaction, the Minister of Railways announced the operation of ‘Made-in-India’ Vande Bharat Express train from Khajuraho. The Union Minister also said that two rake points have been approved at Chhatarpur and Khajuraho.

Moreover, Vaishnaw also said that now railway tickets can be obtained from 45,000 post offices. Soon, Road Over Bridge (ROB)/Road Under Bridge (RUB) will be constructed at crucial places, he added. Also, he mentioned the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains such as Ramayana Express, electrification which is to be completed by the month of August. By that time, the Vande Bharat Express trains will also start rolling out. According to the Railway Minister, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘the Government is to serve the people’ has to be followed in spirit while doing development of the region.

The Minister of Railways also informed about the redevelopment of the Khajuraho railway station to make it a world-class station. Vaishnaw, along with the local administration and the national transporter, encouraged the farmers to set up solar plants on their land so that their income could increase. According to the ministry, pilot project is to be started with Bundelkhand. Soon, the land is to be identified. The location is likely to be jointly identified by Kisan Morcha, Railway and District Administration. The Railway Minister also informed that ‘One Station One Product’ Scheme is being expanded so that local level items can be made available in the market through railway stations. As many as 1000 railway stations will be included under this scheme, including Chhatarpur station. Also, limestone industries near Panna are crucial so Panna is to be linked with Indian Railways, he added.