As monsoon rains lash Mumbai, here’s how Indian Railways plans to ensure smooth and convenient suburban rail services

Indian Railways is gearing up to ensure no inconvenience caused to Mumbaikars during Monsoon season. While reviewing the preparations and road map of Mumbai’s suburban rail network in having all contingency solutions in this rainy season, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the national transporter and the financial capital need to be fully prepared for the monsoon. Recently, Goyal examined the current status of vulnerable areas and also reviewed plans for the smooth functioning of trains during the rainy season. The Railway Minister, while reviewing the preparedness of the local train services, advised Indian Railways to partner with institutions such as IIT Mumbai to study the efficiency of technical as well as civil work initiatives of the national transporter in handling rainfall.

During the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown period, Indian Railways had undertaken a major exercise towards the cleaning of muck/earth/garbage of 2,10,000 Cu Meters from suburban rail section by deploying three muck special including specially modified EMU rakes in the city of Mumbai. Also, flooding spots of the previous monsoon season were identified as well as customized solutions were devised for each spot, for example, Andheri, Goregaon, Bandra, Mahim, Grant road.

In a bid to have real time and authentic rain data four numbers automatic rain gauge have been installed now in association with India Meteorological Department (IMD) and ten numbers installed by the Western Railway zone independently. According to the Railway Ministry, number of pumps provided on rail tracks as well as depots including sewerage pumps and submersible pumps have been increased by 33 per cent. Also, for survey and monitoring of cleaning of nallah in Borivali Virar section, drones were used. To ensure deep cleaning of culverts, suction/de-sludging machines were used. Additionally, new micro tunneling method was adopted for the construction of culverts to ensure that water logging is minimized, the ministry added.