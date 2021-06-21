As cities unlock, Indian Railways helps to bring back migrants; Nearly 32.56 lakh passengers travel in 7 days

Indian Railways is running several Express/Mail Specials, Summer Specials and Holiday Special trains.

As cities gradually unlock from COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Railways is helping to bring back workers. Within a span of seven days from 11 June 2021 to 17 June 21, around 32.56 lakh travellers including migrant workers as well as other passengers traveled by long-distance mail express trains from areas like Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha to various destinations including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Chennai areas. According to Railway Ministry, the national transporter recorded an average occupancy of trains being 110.2 per cent. To facilitate the movement of migrant labourers from Bihar, UP, West Bengal, Odisha to the metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc. Indian Railways is running several Express/Mail Specials, Summer Specials and Holiday Special trains.

As of 18 June 2021, as many as 983 Mail/Express and Holiday Special trains (56 per cent of the pre-Covid level) are being operated by the national transporter. In addition to these trains, around 1309 Summer Special trains have been operated as well to facilitate the movement of workers wanting to return to the place of work. These Summer Special trains provide connectivity primarily from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha to major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, etc. According to the ministry, for the next ten days (from 19 June 2021 to 28 June 2021) around 29.15 lakh passengers have been booked by long distance mail express trains from areas such as eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha to various destinations including Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Chennai areas.

The zones of Indian Railways are coordinating actively with various industry associations as well as business houses to ascertain the demand and facilitate workers’ movement accordingly. Indian Railways is running Summer Special trains between different Origin Destination pairs such as Patna-Delhi, Bhagalpur-Mumbai, Bhubaneswar-Pune, Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Danapur-Pune, Barauni-Ahmedabad, Sealdah-Delhi, Raxaul-Delhi, Danapur-Secunderabad, Saharsa-Delhi, Samastipur-Mumbai, Raxaul-Secunderabad, Chapra-Mumbai, Patliputra-Bengaluru, Gorakhpur-Hyderabad, Guwahati-Bengaluru etc.