As cases surge, Railway Minister reviews Covid preparedness in all Indian Railways’ zones & divisions; details

Union Minister of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed the senior officers of various zones and divisions of Indian Railways to facilitate the utilization of Railway hospitals as well as health infrastructure for the general public.

The Railway Ministry recently reviewed Covid preparedness in all Indian Railways' zones and divisions.

Covid Preparedness in Indian Railways: Keeping in view the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Railway Ministry recently reviewed Covid preparedness in all Indian Railways’ zones and divisions. Union Minister of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw directed the senior officers of various zones and divisions of Indian Railways to facilitate the utilization of Railway hospitals as well as health infrastructure for the general public. The meeting was virtually joined by V K Tripathi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Board, other Railway Board members and senior officials of the Ministry of Railways along with General Managers and Divisional Railway Managers of all Indian Railways’ Zones and Production Units. In the online review meeting, the Union Railway Minister examined the following aspects related to Covid-19 preparedness: Railway Hospital infrastructure

Functioning of Paediatric ward

Covid-19 Vaccination of Children and staff of Indian Railways including provisioning of a booster dose of vaccine to frontline workers of the national transporter

Availability of oxygen supply, medicines, zeolite stock as well as other necessary medical support and also, functioning of ventilators, tanks carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), and other equipment which is critical in the treatment of Covid-19

Commissioning of Oxygen Plants at railway premises (out of the total number of sanctioned oxygen plants, already 78 oxygen plants have been commissioned and 17 of them are yet to be commissioned)

Creating awareness among railway passengers by increasing the frequency of announcements at railway stations about sanitisation of hands, wearing masks, social distancing as well as other precautionary measures

Discouraging entry of passengers at railway stations who are without masks

Running drives to promote the wearing of masks as well as other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19

To review the commencing of special train services for/to in case of emergency and/or a sudden surge in the number of passengers/migrants at railway stations during the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic

