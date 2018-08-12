Aqua Line: DMRC to help Noida, Greater Noida Metro Rail Service to operate for a year

DMRC to help Noida, Greater Noida Metro Rail Service to operate for a year.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will assist the Noida Rail Metro Corporation (NMRC) over the next one year in operating the Noida Greater Noida Metro rail service, which is expected to begin later this year, according to an agreement signed today. The NMRC entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DMRC for taking up the operation of the 30 km long Aqua Line on “full-fledged” basis.

“Now the DMRC operations and maintenance staff comprising around 100 officers and supervisors would provide hand-holding support to the NMRC,” an official statement said. The DMRC’s support would include training to the freshly recruited NMRC workforce over the next one year with a provision for future extension, it said.

The MoU was signed by DMRC Executive Director (Operations) Vikas Kumar and his NMRC counterpart P D Upadhyay here in the presence of NMRC Managing Director Alok Tandon and DMRC Director (Operations) A K Garg, the release said. NMRC officials said extensive trials were undergoing between the Depot station and the Sector 81 station (23 km) and are likely to be extended over the entire corridor (30 km) by next week.

“This would mark a significant mileage in the time-bound completion of Metro works since the signalling trials over such a long corridor has not been done earlier in such a short span of time,” the NMRC said. The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the nodal agency nominated by the Ministry of Railways, has already conducted oscillation trials on a stretch of 10 km (from Depot station to Sector 147) and the report is expected shortly.

Both the receiving substation (RSS) have now been commissioned and power can be made available from both the sources to the train operations and station requirements. Auxiliary Substation (ASS) at all 21 stations have also been commissioned, the statement said.

In the meantime, non-executive staff for operation and maintenance has been recruited by the NMRC through the DMRC and their training is under progress.

“A total of 11 trains are required to start the commercial operations immediately. As on date, five trains are already undergoing extensive testing, while the next six are expected to be delivered in September,” according to the NMRC. The Aqua line will have 19 rakes with 4 cars each. These are all lightweight cars made of stainless steel. Each train is equipped with a passenger information system, a public address system and an emergency announcement system.

“Besides, all the stations will be equipped with platform screen doors,” the NMRC said. The signalling trials are to be completed by September, after which the section can be offered to the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for inspection based on the success of these trials and timely availability of report from the Independent Safety Assessor.

Meanwhile, the NMRC said it has also gone ahead with tenders for semi-naming rights for all stations as well as other related activities for operations of the Aqua Line.