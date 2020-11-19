Another step towards safety! Indian Railways installs automated weather forecast equipment at 19 stations

This initiative of installing automated weather forecast equipment at various railway stations will help the national transporter take precautionary measures against storms and inclement weather.

Now, station masters to get weather updates beforehand as Indian Railways installs automated weather forecast equipment at various railway stations! In a bid to provide storm warnings as well as other weather updates to station masters, the automated weather forecast equipment has been equipped by the meteorological department at as many as 19 railway stations under the North Western Railway zone. Radheshyam Sharma, the director of MeT centre in Jaipur, was quoted in a PTI report saying that this initiative of installing automated weather forecast equipment at various railway stations will help the national transporter take precautionary measures against storms and inclement weather.

According to Sharma, the meteorological department has installed that wind sensor-based automated weather forecast equipment at a total of 19 railway stations between Madar (Ajmer, in the state of Rajasthan) and Karjoda (Banaskantha, in the state of Gujarat). The officer further said that arrangements have been made in order to provide storm warnings as well as other information related to the weather, to station masters of these 19 railway stations so that Indian Railways can take appropriate steps and measures to protect its trains, equipment as well as passengers in case of any emergency.

Over the last few years, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Minister has undertaken several steps for safety improvement across the Indian Railways network. Some of the key measures taken for safety improvement include massive renewal of railway tracks, use of modern technology for safety works, effective rail tracks maintenance, stringent monitoring of safety aspects, upgradation in signalling system, switching over to modern and safer Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) train coaches from the conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) – design train coaches in phases, improved training of Indian Railways’ staff, etc. Meanwhile, Indian Railways has recently eliminated a Manned Level Crossing between Umdanagar and Timmapur, Telangana to enhance safety.