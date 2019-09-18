Another feather in Indian Railways’ cap! Over 4700 railway stations now have free high-speed public WiFi

Notably, Reay Road railway station of Mumbai’s suburban network became the 1000th station to have this facility. (Representative image)

Another feather in Indian Railways cap! On a mission mode, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has provided the RailWire free high-speed WiFi service at over 4,700 railway stations. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the number of WiFi-enabled Indian Railways stations stood at 4721 as on September 16. Earlier, Tinsukia Jn. Railway Station (TSK) in Assam became the 4000th station to be connected with ‘RailWire’ WiFi.

Goyal tweeted saying passengers are no longer required to take a break from important work while on a train journey as over 4,700 stations have been equipped with free and fast WiFi.

WATCH Video: India’s Longest Electrified Railway Tunnel is an Engineering Marvel!

Notably, Reay Road railway station of Mumbai’s suburban network became the 1000th station to have this facility. Rana Pratap Nagar railway station in Rajasthan became the 2000th station to have free public WiFi. Rajasthan’s Ellenabad railway station became the 3000th to get connect with WiFi.

RailTel, the Mini Ratna under the Ministry of Railways, was entrusted with the responsibility to provide high speed and free ‘RailWire’ WiFi service at stations. Talking about Indian Railways’ mission mode, Puneet Chawla of RailTel had said that Indian Railways started the initiative from Mumbai Central in January 2016. He has exuded confidence that in coming few weeks, fast and free Railwire WiFi would be installed at all Railway stations, except the halt ones.

Indian Railways passengers are being provided with free WiFi services under ‘RailWire’. It is a retail Broadband initiative of RailTel catering to Enterprises, SMEs and homes. Any passenger, who has a smartphone and network connection, are able to avail the benefits of RailWire WiFi. Passengers need to switch on the WiFi mode on the smartphone and opt for the RailWire WiFi network. Subsequently, she/he will get the homepage of the RailWire on the smartphone. The user must submit his or her mobile number on this homepage. After that, the user will receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS on the mobile number that she/he had registered. Users need to enter the OTP to use high-speed internet.

Apart from this Indian Railways says that this initiative will help bridge the digital divide between rural and urban India. The rural stations in India cater to rural populations who do not have access to state-of-the-art telecom infrastructure. They can now have free access to high speed WiFi.