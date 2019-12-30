Another airport-like facility! Indian Railways to redevelop Nagpur railway station; stunning pics

The Nagpur station has been proposed to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 372 crores and the proposed site area for development is 5,50,400 square metres
Indian Railways Nagpur station to be redeveloped with airport-like world-class facilities! The Nagpur station in the state of Maharashtra is one of the four stations which has recently been selected to be redeveloped on the basis of the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The Nagpur station redevelopment plan involves highlighting the heritage station building by removing the adjoining buildings which were constructed over the past few years. In a recent press conference, SK Lohia, MD & CEO of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) informed that the in-principle approval for inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment has been given. The approval for the Nagpur railway station redevelopment was granted by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) on December 20, 2019, on the basis of PPP mode.
According to IRSDC, as part of the redevelopment program of the Nagpur station, the heritage station building and modern passenger amenities have been kept as the major highlights for the revamp.
Nagpur Railway Station Redevelopment Project: Salient features
- The Nagpur station has been proposed to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 372 crore and the proposed site area for development is 5,50,400 square metres.
- The adjoining buildings which were constructed over the years will be removed in order to highlight the unique heritage station building. The new entry and exit blocks of the station have been planned in a way that will contrast with the heritage building in terms of view.
- The entry of the station will be through a concourse which will provide comfortable entry as well as sitting spaces for the passengers waiting at the station. The entry, exit and the block area have been proposed to be redeveloped in an area of 44,510 square metres approximately.
- The view of the heritage station building and the Ram Jhoola road near the station will add to the passenger experience, at the concourse area. The concourse as well as the foot-over-bridge (FOB) have been proposed to be redeveloped in an area of 7,997 square metres approximately.
- The exit from the station has been planned through separate FOBs which will ensure that there is no confusion between the arriving and departing passengers.
- The second entry of the Nagpur railway station will be integrated with the Nagpur Metro station.
- In the redevelopment plan, appropriate design of spaces for ensuring proper lighting, signages and modern amenities have been given special consideration. The entire station will be Divyang friendly for the convenience of specially-abled commuters and will be constructed as a green building
- Once redeveloped, the commercial facilities will be made available at the Nagpur station such access to shops, hospitality avenues, food joints to meet the daily needs for the local commuters and the long distance or transit passengers.
