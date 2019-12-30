Another airport-like facility! Indian Railways to redevelop Nagpur railway station; stunning pics

The Nagpur station redevelopment plan involves highlighting the heritage station building by removing the adjoining buildings

Indian Railways Nagpur station to be redeveloped with airport-like world-class facilities! The Nagpur station in the state of Maharashtra is one of the four stations which has recently been selected to be redeveloped on the basis of the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The Nagpur station redevelopment plan involves highlighting the heritage station building by removing the adjoining buildings which were constructed over the past few years. In a recent press conference, SK Lohia, MD & CEO of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) informed that the in-principle approval for inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment has been given. The approval for the Nagpur railway station redevelopment was granted by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) on December 20, 2019, on the basis of PPP mode.

According to IRSDC, as part of the redevelopment program of the Nagpur station, the heritage station building and modern passenger amenities have been kept as the major highlights for the revamp.

The view of the heritage station building and the Ram Jhoola road near the station will add to the passenger experience, at the concourse area

Nagpur Railway Station Redevelopment Project: Salient features