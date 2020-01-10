Another AC local for Mumbaikars! Central Railways to operate its first AC local train on Trans-Harbour route

The Central Railway zone will start the operations of its first AC local train on the Thane-Vashi-Panvel Trans-Harbour route. (Representational image)

Another Indian Railways AC local for Mumbaikars! The Central Railway zone will start the operations of its first AC local train on the Thane-Vashi-Panvel Trans-Harbour route. However, the train service will start once it gets final approval from the Railway Board. General Manager of Central Railways, Sanjeev Mittal, was quoted in a PTI report saying that the zone is waiting for the approval from the Railway Board for commissioning of the AC local train service. Mittal also said that it will replace one of the existing local trains. In December 2019, Central Railways had received its first AC local train for the Mumbai suburban network from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

According to the official, the AC local train of Central Railways, which is undergoing various safety trials at present, will take another eight to nine days to operate in public service. The AC rake of Central Railways is the city’s fifth with four local trains already being operated by the Western Railway zone. At present, Western Railways is the only zone of Indian Railways, which runs the country’s only AC suburban railway service.

In May 2017, the Western Railway zone had received its first AC local train, equipped with the indigenous 3-phase propulsion system of BHEL. The AC local train was pressed into service from December 25, 2017, after undergoing various safety trials for months.

According to railway officials quoted in the report, the majority of features of the upcoming AC local train are similar to the local trains in the fleet of Western Railways, except the height. The height of Central Railways’s AC local train has been reduced due to several British-era bridges on the rail tracks. The Central Railway zone has already announced that a motor woman will operate its first AC local train when it is commissioned. The Trans-Harbour corridor in Mumbai is one of the four different corridors of the Central Railway zone, where more than 262 suburban rail services are operated daily.