Anji Khad bridge: Construction work underway for India’s first cable-stayed bridge, See latest pictures

Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh, recently shared the latest pictures of the under-construction Anji Khad bridge, under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. The rail bridge that was 50 per cent complete in July last year is looking for completion latest by this year.

“An engineering marvel! Glimpses of India’s first cable-stayed Railway bridge “Anji-Khad Bridge” in the district”, the minister said while sharing the images.

The Anji Khad Bridge connecting Reasi and Katra has been regarded as an engineering marvel. It will be the first cable-stayed railway bridge in India, which will help connect Kashmir with the rest of the country in the next two years.

The project is one of the most challenging projects undertaken by Indian Railways. It involves the construction of a railway bridge spanning the Chenab river, which is the world’s highest bridge. The bridge, which spans 1,315 meters, can withstand high winds of speed up to 266 km/hour and high-intensity earthquakes.

The bridge is under construction by Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) with an estimated cost of Rs 435 crore. Construction work started in March 2017 with a 36-month deadline. The Anji Khad Bridge is being laid 7 kilometres away from the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Anji river bridge, once it is completed, will be taller than the Eiffel Tower. It spans a length of 473.25 meters and will be supported by 96 cables, making it the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country.

The work on the bridge has been divided into five sections. These include the construction of the Katra-Udhampur segment, the construction of Banihal-Banihal segment, the construction of the Quazigund-Baramulla segment, and the construction of the Quazigund-Banihal segment.