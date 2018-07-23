Andheri bridge collapse: Indian Railways asks BMC to repair, re-construct 6 road overbridges

The incident had led the Railways to undertake a safety audit of bridges above its tracks with the help of the BMC and experts from the IIT-Bombay. (IE)

Railway authorities have requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to repair or re-construct half a dozen road overbridges (ROBs), one of which is being closed for traffic from tomorrow. The request by the Western Railway (WR) comes in the wake of collapse of a portion of a ROB in suburban Andheri early this month. The incident had led the Railways to undertake a safety audit of bridges above its tracks with the help of the BMC and experts from the IIT-Bombay.

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said today, “In order to ensure total safety of overhead structures on railway tracks at various locations, we have requested the civic body to repair or re-construct on a top priority basis six ROBs that fall in their jurisdiction.” “Besides, we have advised the traffic police and the BMC to close a ROB in the Lower Parel area from tomorrow for all vehicles and pedestrians to undertake repair,” he said.

The decision has been taken after an inspection of the bridge (which was found to be in poor condition) by officials from the WR, the IIT-Bombay and the BMC, Bhakar said. The other five bridges which need reconstruction or repair are Ferere ROB at Grant Road, Belasis ROB at Mumbai Central, Tilak ROB at Dadar, Carol ROB at Prabhadevi and one at Mahalaxmi, he said.

Soon after the July 3 bridge collapse near Andheri station, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had ordered a safety audit of nearly 450 ROBs, foot overbridges (FOBs) and bridges over the pipelines in Mumbai to detect and rectify any flaws in them. Bhakar said, “There are 145 FOBs and 29 ROBs under the jurisdiction of the BMC, the MMRDA and the PWD which fall under its (WR) corridor. A detailed inspection of these bridges is underway.”

Meanwhile, following the WR’s request, the traffic police have decided to close the Delisle ROB at Lower Parel. The bridge is 62.72 metre long and 23.20 metre wide. Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told PTI, “We received a letter from the WR on July 21 informing us about the bad condition of the Delisle ROB in Lower Parel and seeking its closure.

“So this bridge will be closed for all vehicular traffic and pedestrians from tomorrow morning. A traffic diversion plan is being made.” “During our inspection, the 97-year-old ROB was found to have developed corrosion in its cross girders over railway tracks. Therefore, it was decided to repair it on a priority basis,” Bhakar added.