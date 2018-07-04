Anand Vihar-Lucknow Double Decker train to run on more days! Timings of Lalkuan Intercity Express revised

From July 3, 2018 onwards, train number 12583/12584 Lucknow Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow Junction Double Decker train will run four days in a week instead of two days in a week.

Now, train ticket availability from Delhi to Lucknow will be much easier! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow Double Decker train service, which is operated by the Northern Railway zone of the national transporter. From July 3, 2018 onwards, train number 12583/12584 Lucknow Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow Junction Double Decker train will run four days in a week instead of two days in a week. Earlier, the train used to run only on Friday and Sunday, however, now according to a press release issued by the Northern Railway, train number 12583/12584 Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminal-Lucknow Double Decker train will run on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday in both the directions.

Also, according to Northern Railways, the timings have been changed for train number 15060 Anand Vihar Terminal-Lalkuan Intercity Express train. From July 3, 2018 onwards, train number 15060 Anand Vihar Terminal-Lalkuan Intercity Express train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 2:15 PM. Earlier, the train used to depart at 2:05 PM. The railways also stated that the timings for Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad and Amlori Sarsar railway stations will be revised accordingly. However, it has also been mentioned that the timing from Kashipur to Lucknow en route will remain unchanged.

En route the journey, the train service in both the directions covers many railway stations including, Anand Vihar Terminal, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Amroha, Moradabad, Pipalsana, Kashipur, Bazpur, Gujarbhoj and Lal Kuan. As per the revised timings by Indian Railways, train number 15060 Anand Vihar Terminal-Lalkuan Intercity Express train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 2:15 PM and will halt at Ghaziabad at 2:52 PM, Hapur at 3:30 PM, Amroha at 4:28 PM, Moradabad at 5:10 PM, Pipalsana at 5:46 PM, Kashipur at 6:45 PM, Bazpur at 7:33 PM, Gujarbhoj at 7:56 PM before reaching Lal Kuan at 8:35 PM.