Amid protests, Railways to look into concerns of candidates over NTPC CBT Level 1 results, postpones Level 2 exam

As protests in Bihar got loud over growing grievances among jobs seekers for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment of the Indian Railways, disrupting the law and order situation in Bihar, the railway ministry buckled under pressure and decided to postpone the 2nd stage of the recruitment drive.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said that a committee was formed on Wednesday, headed by Deepak Peter Gabriel, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations) who will look into the matter, talk to the agitators over their grievances and also engage with those who had already qualified the exam and those who could not. The ministry has also shared an email id, rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. for candidates to lodge their concerns latest by February 12. The committee will go through the methodology used for shortlisting candidates for the 2nd stage of Computer Based test, without affecting the existing shortlisted candidates and other concerns sent by the candidates and submit the report by March 4.

The second round of the NTPC recruitment exam was scheduled for February 15 but now has been put on hold. Sources close to Indian express suggest the jobs seekers have an issue with the cut-offs that they consider to be high. Moreover, the Railway Recruitment Board’s (RRB) decision to hold a two-stage exam for Level 1 (Group (D) recruitment has also irked many potential candidates as it was not mentioned in the original notification. Railways have put all these recruitment drives on hold as a pre-emptive drive.

A total of 3.84 lakh candidates were shortlisted across five Levels for the current recruitment drive, for Non Technical Popular Categories. Candidates who had passed class 12 (10+2) were eligible to apply. The protestors are mainly the candidates who couldn’t qualify in the first round. Now the RRB will create local groups consisting of both qualified and protesting candidates to know about the issues leading to this distress.