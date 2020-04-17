Amid lockdown period, Indian Railways earns over Rs 7 crore through Parcel Special trains; details

By running these Parcel Special trains since the lockdown started, Indian Railways has registered an earning of over Rs 7 crore.

Parcel Special train services: Amid novel Coronavirus crisis across the country, Piyush Goyal-led India Railways sees noteworthy earnings through Parcel Special trains! During the countrywide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, transportation of essential commodities and items such as medical equipment, medical supplies, food, oil, dairy products, etc. in small parcel sizes is very crucial. Thus, to fill in this vital need, the national transporter has made railway parcel vans available for quick mass transportation by e-commerce companies as well as other customers including state governments. By running these Parcel Special trains since the lockdown started, Indian Railways has registered an earning of over Rs 7 crore.

To ensure an uninterrupted supply of necessary items, Indian Railways is operating time-tabled Parcel Special trains on select routes. According to the Railway Ministry, the zonal railways are identifying and notifying railway routes regularly for running these Parcel Special trains. At present, these Parcel Special trains are being operated on 65 routes across the Indian Railways network. These railway routes have been identified to include the following points:

1) Regular connectivity of railways between major Indian cities, viz Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru

2) Rail connectivity from capitals of states or important cities to all the parts of the state

3) Ensuring railway connectivity to the North-East part of the nation

4) Supply of milk and other dairy products from surplus regions such as Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh to high demand regions

5) Transport of other key items such as medical equipment, medicines, agricultural products, etc. from producing regions to various other parts of India.

According to a statement issued by Railway Ministry, on 14 April 2020 till 6:00 PM, as many as 77 train services were operated, out of which 75 trains were time-tabled Parcel Special trains. Moreover, in just one day, materials of 1835 tonnes were loaded, giving Indian Railways an earning of Rs 63 lakh. From the beginning of lockdown till 6:00 PM on 14 April 2020, a total of 522 train services were operated, out of which 458 services were time-tabled trains. Therefore, a total of 20, 474 tonnes of consignments have been loaded, and the earnings of Indian Railways through Parcel Special Trains have been around Rs 7.54 crore, the ministry said.