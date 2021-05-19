Amid COVID-19 second wave, Indian Railways cancels more special trains; see list of discontinued trains

Indian Railways has suspended more train services recently.

Cancellation of more special train services: Planning a railway journey? If yes then it is advisable to check out train journey details beforehand. Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has suspended more train services recently. Earlier this month, the Eastern Railway zone had cancelled 16 special trains from 7 May 2021 till further advice due to low occupancy. Due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the zonal railway has again announced the cancellation of more special train services, starting from 19 May 2021. Here is the list of special train services that are being discontinued by Eastern Railways:

Train Number 02343 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri Special has been cancelled from 20 May 2021

Train Number 02344 New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah Special has been cancelled from 21 May 2021

Train Number 02201 Sealdah – Puri Special has been cancelled from 19 May 2021

Train Number 02202 Puri – Sealdah Special has been cancelled from 20 May 2021

Train Number 02261 Kolkata – Haldibari Special has been cancelled from 20 May 2021

Train Number 02262 Haldibari – Kolkata Special has been cancelled from 21 May 2021

Train Number 03181 Kolkata – Silghat Special has been cancelled from 24 May 2021

Train Number 03182 Silghat – Kolkata Special has been cancelled from 25 May 2021

Train Number 03063 Howrah – Balughat Special has been cancelled from 19 May 2021

Train Number 03064 Balughat – Howrah Special has been cancelled from 19 May 2021

Meanwhile, the national transporter has also announced temporary suspension of stoppages of all passenger carrying trains at Dimapur railway station. As per recommendation from the state government of Nagaland, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone has decided to suspend stoppages of all passenger carrying trains temporarily at Dimapur railway station with immediate effect until further advice.