Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Indian Railways’ Rail Coach Factory resumes coach building work; here’s why

Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has resumed coach building work.

Indian Railways resumes coach building work! By taking precautions and by following guidelines as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India orders, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has resumed coach building work. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, in a bid to increase freight transportation across the nation, the staff of the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala is working in shifts. He further said that during the last two days, the railway staff has produced two parcel coaches. Though passenger train services are suspended during the lockdown period, the freight train services continue to function, ensuring the availability of essential items all over the country.

A few days ago, on 22 April 2020, Indian Railways created a new record by foodgrain loading of 112 rakes which is equivalent to 3.13 lakh tonnes. With this, the national transporter broke its previous best foodgrain loading of 92 rakes (equivalent to 2.57 lakh tonnes) on 9 April and 89 rakes (equivalent to 2.49 lakh tonnes) on 14 April and again on 18 April, the Railway Ministry stated in a press release. From 1 April to 22 April, Indian Railways loaded as well as transported a total of 4.58 million tonnes of food grains as compared to 1.82 million tonnes food grains in the corresponding period last year.

According to the Railway Ministry, efforts have been made by Indian Railways to ensure that farm supplies such as foodgrains are picked up on time as well as also to ensure timely supply of the items during the lockdown period till 3 May 2020. During the countrywide lockdown period, the loading, unloading, and transportation of the necessary commodities have been done in full swing. Besides, the national transporter through freight train services is also ensuring seamless transportation of medical supplies such as masks, hospital items, medicines as well as other medical items during the lockdown. As of 18 April 2020, a total of 1150 tonnes of medical items has been transported by Indian Railways in various parts of India.