Amazon rides on Indian Railways! E-commerce giant to transport goods on Sealdah and Mumbai Rajdhani trains

Under this pilot project, Indian Railways will give Amazon space in two of its premium trains namely, the Sealdah Rajdhani Express and the Mumbai Rajdhani Express for a period of one month.

Amazon rides on Indian Railways! The parcel business of Indian Railways is all set for a major boost with the national transporter roping in e-commerce giant Amazon to transport its goods by trains. According to a letter issued by the Railway Board, under this pilot project, Indian Railways will give Amazon space in two of its premium trains namely, the Sealdah Rajdhani Express and the Mumbai Rajdhani Express for a period of one month. However, the duration of one month could be extended up to three months depending on the feedback received. According to a PTI report, the agreement states that the zones of Indian Railways will earmark a space of 2.5 tonnes in the parcel van of the trains for loading and unloading consignments of Amazon India and the remaining space of 1.5 tonnes will be for the national transporter.

According to the report, however, Amazon will pay freight charges equivalent to the highest lease rate on the same train on the basis of pro-rata. Also, the report said that one month advance freight charge will be levied by the national transporter on the e-commerce company. However, according to the report, Indian Railways’ plan of giving the task of loading and unloading parcels to Amazon India has irked workers unions. Moreover, the Bharatiya Railway loading, unloading workers union, alleged that the move would cost them their livelihood. In a bid to protest against this move, the workers union has also called for a two-day strike on July 31 and August 1.

Earlier this month, the workers unions also protested against Indian Railways’ 100-day roadmap, under which the national transporter proposed to corporatize seven of its production units as well as associated workshops under one entity named Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company. According to All India Railwaymen’s Federation General Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, the workers unions were not consulted during the preparation of this proposal.