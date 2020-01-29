Amazon on Indian Railways! E-commerce giant to ferry parcels in Mumbai local trains

About seven tonne worth of the parcels will be allowed to be ferried through different trips of the local train every day

Amazon parcels on Indian Railways! The e-commerce giant, Amazon India will ferry its parcels and goods in Mumbai local suburban trains of the Central Railways (CR) zone. Till now, the Amazon parcels were ferried by road, however, soon the luggage compartment of the local train will be used in order to get them to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station from Kalyan, according to an IE report. Amazon India had earlier, also set up pick-up points at the Indian Railways stations for the delivery of its parcels. According to senior officials of the Central Railway zone, about seven tonnes worth of the parcels will be allowed to be ferried through different trips of the local train every day, out of which not more than 1.3 tonnes can be carried in a single trip.

A CR official was quoted in the report saying that the scheme is being started on a pilot basis in order to ensure the transition is carried out smoothly. The zone has asked Amazon to prepare a larger parcel instead of the small ones, as that will make it more convenient to be loaded during the three-minute halt time at the Kalyan station. The same model has already been in practice at the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway (ER) zone.

This move has been implemented under the non-fare revenue (NFR) scheme, where the Railway Ministry is looking to generate revenue from various sources, other than ticket sales. The CR zone has an annual target of Rs 82 crore, while the Mumbai division has been given a target of Rs 65 crore, of which about a sum of Rs 50 crore has been met so far. This step is also being tried on an experimental basis under the NFR scheme.

There are a total of three vendor coaches and the consignment will be allowed in the middle compartment only during the non-peak hours. This move will also enable Amazon to send the parcels through trains. Otherwise, it loads its consignment at Dadar or Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations and depending on the train’s halting time, ferries them to the CSMT station, in order to load in parcel wagons by getting it on the road.

For the seamless delivery, Amazon India has also set up a pickup kiosk at four stations, namely, CSMT, Dadar, Thane and Kalyan stations, where a person can choose one of these kiosks as a nodal pickup point for their particular products. These kiosks will operate between 8 AM to 8 PM.