Amazon India increases inter-city transportation with Indian Railways

Strengthening its relationship with the Indian Railways, Amazon India on Thursday announced that it has increased its operational engagement with the national carrier, with over 325 inter-city transportation lanes to transport customer packages.

According to the company, this is a 5X increase in railway lanes since 2019, when Amazon India entered into an agreement. The company is looking to offer one-day and two-day delivery promises to customers, especially in the distant areas of the country. With this, Amazon India is now carrying customer packages with the Indian Railways to cities like Harsuguda, Ratnagiri, Kurnool, Nanded, Bareilly, Bokaro and Rudrapur among others.

Speaking about the expansion, Venkatesh Tiwari, Director- Amazon Transportation, India said, “We are focused on providing a fast and convenient shopping experience to our customers, no matter where they live across the length and breadth of the country”.

“Working with the Indian Railways helps us further that commitment, by offering a faster delivery promise to customers in cities such as Nagercoil, Katra, Porbandar, Jhansi and Gwalior among others, for delivery in even just 1 or 2 days. We will continue to engage with the Indian Railways and create more opportunities to use the strong network and infrastructure built by them”, he added.

Earlier in 2019, Amazon became the first Indian e-commerce company to enter into an agreement with the Indian Railways to build express transportation products via rail. Since then, Amazon India has continued to expand the volume of packages transported via the rail network. Within the last three years, the network has become a fast, reliable and secure solution with all the reach of India.

Notably, during the Covid lockdown in 2020, Amazon India worked with the Indian Railways for intercity movement of high priority products. The expansion has also been done keeping in mind the need to keep promises made to customers and also offer faster deliveries during the festive season. Importantly, the company delivers all 100% serviceable pin codes. Most pin codes are now able to receive delivery within two days after the order is placed.