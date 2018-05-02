Aman lodge-Matheran rail line: Now, book an Indian Railways’ two-coach steam locomotive

The central railway recently announced the conversion of the Matheran station into a green station.

Imagine booking an entire two-coach steam locomotive for a train ride! Now, for a round trip between Aman lodge and Matheran railway stations, tourists can book the entire two-coach steam locomotive at Rs 55,000. For a one-way ticket, one has to pay Rs 28,000. On the world heritage day, which was celebrated on April 18, the inaugural run of the steam engine was carried out. According to an HT report, the engine will run on diesel at a speed of 8 kmph and will have two coaches as it will be unable to carry the load of additional coaches. It also mentioned that a rotating table will be transformed into a restaurant, which will serve local cuisine to passengers. The central railway is also opting for a different method to improve the section and model it along the lines of the Kalka-Shimla toy train, to make the iconic Neral-Matheran toy train tourist friendly, the report stated.

According to a senior central railway official, on board, refreshments will be served. He also said that for the entire journey, one has to pay Rs 55,000. To develop special packages for the Neral and Matheran section, the central railway is also working with the Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the senior official added.

According to Divisional railway manager of central railway, SK Jain, central railway plan to model the train on the lines of the Kalka- Shimla toy train. One of the coaches of the train will be transformed into a restaurant, he said. As a consultant on the project, JJ School of Arts will be appointed. Further to this, the divisional railway manager also said that soon, the Neral- Matheran section will be visited by the students who will give suggestions on beautifying it, including the railway stations. Central railway is also looking at ways in which it can make use of red soil, he added.

The central railway recently announced the conversion of the Matheran station into a green station. Solar power plants of capacity 500-1000 Wp will be set up by railway officials. Also, windmills of capacity 6.1 KWp at the station, along with energy efficient LED lights will be set up by them, the report stated.