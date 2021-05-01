  • MORE MARKET STATS

Alstom delivers 100th locomotive to the Indian Railways in Rs 25k-crore deal

May 1, 2021 9:13 AM

Alstom, a leading sustainable mobility provider, has successfully manufactured and delivered the 100th electric locomotive to Indian Railways despite challenges posed by Covid-19. The delivery is part of the contract worth €3.5 billion (Rs 25,000 crore), signed between the ministry of railways and Alstom in 2015 which led to the creation of a joint venture for the project and the largest foreign direct investment project of the Railways. The company will be supplying 800 fully electric high-powered double-section locomotives of 12,000 HP (9 MW) for freight service, capable of hauling 6,000 tonne at a speed of 120 km/hr.

Deployed for operations on major freight routes, including Dedicated Freight Corridors, the Prima T8TM WAG-12B e-locos have already clocked over close to 5 million kilometres hauling a wide range of commodities. These locomotives also made the inaugural run on the first fully operational sections of the DFC in December 2020. Some of the key commodities moved by these e-locos incluMade — coal, cement, food grains, fertilisers, petrochemical products, minerals, and posts/parcels, across 17 states and two Union Territories.

This project was a first-of-its-kind ‘Make in India’ initiative to pave the way for bringing advanced innovation and technology to the country. The Prima T8TM WAG-12B e-locos are built at an integrated green field manufacturing facility at Madhepura (Bihar). The site has installed production capacity of 120 locomotives per annum and Alstom has progressively achieved over 85% indigenisation.

