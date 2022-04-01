Aloo Chaap, Sabudana Khichdi in Indian Railways! IRCTC introduced special menu for Navratri 2022

IRCTC Navratri Special Menu: If you are travelling while fasting during this Navratri period, here’s some good news for you! Indian Railways have introduced a new Navratri special menu which will be available from the very first day of the festival i.e., April 2, 2022, according to an ANI report. During the period of Chaitra Navratri, which is considered to be a significant festival of Hindus dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, devotees keep a fast for a duration of nine days to please and seek blessings from the deity. Now, with this initiative by the national transporter, the devotees who are travelling during this Navratri period can be tension free.

The catering arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC has included Navratri special menu, with prices starting from Rs 99 onwards. From March 28, passengers can book their fasting thali on their tickets. They can use the e-catering service of IRCTC or book on the number- 1323. Following are the food options with no onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak, which passengers can avail of during the auspicious festive period:

Starters

1) Aloo Chaap: Snack made with fresh coconut, sabudana and peanuts

2) Sabudana Tikki: Deep-fried and crispy snack served with creamy curd

Main Course

1) Paneer Makhmali & Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali: This includes Sabudana Khichdi, Paneer Makhmali, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap as well as Sitaphal Kheer

2) Kofta Curry & Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali: This includes Sabudana Khichdi, Kofta curry, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Aloo Chaap, Arbi Masala and Sitaphal Kheer

3) Paneer Makhmali with Parathas and Arbi Masala: This includes Paneer Makhmali, Singhadha Aloo Paratha and Arbi Masala

4) Sabudana Khichdi with Curd: It is made from sabudana, tempered with mustard seeds, green chillies, and roasted peanuts

Desserts

1) Sitaphal Kheer: A sweet dish made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream