Allahabad-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express: 5 things to know about the new train

The new train contains 20 coaches. Out of these 20 coaches, 18 coaches are of 3 AC and 2 are Generator car.

Humsafar Express train service between Allahabad and Anand Vihar flagged off! Recently Indian Railways flagged off the new Humsafar Express train between the two important cities of Allahbad and Delhi. The new train, which is a tri-weekly train, will run between Allahabad and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi. Initially, the journey in the new Humsafar Express train would take 10 hours but once the speed of the train is enhanced, the time duration of the journey would be reduced. Humsafar Express brand of trains was introduced by Indian Railways in 2016 and the all AC 3-tier service has gained popularity in a short period of time. We list out 5 important things that you need to know about the new Allahabad-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express:

The new Humsafar Express train service would run from Allahabad railway station on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and from Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi, the new train service would run on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The new train contains 20 coaches. Out of these 20 coaches, 18 coaches are of 3 AC and 2 are Generator car.

The new train also sports modern features such as mobile charging points in every berth, CCTV cameras in every coach and many others. The new Humsafar Express train has 1296 berths.

Recently, PRO Allahabad division SK Gupta said that the new Humsafar Express train stands apart from other trains. In order to prevent bad odour, the toilets and the coaches in the new train have been provided with auto janitors.

A GPS system has been installed too. Additionally, the exit doors of the new train have been fitted with GPS scrolls from inside in order to notify train passengers the exact location of the train.